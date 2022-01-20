Ring Container Technologies Invests in MSU School of Packaging Building Renovation

“Ring Container’s investment will help our premier packaging programs continue to assemble the best and brightest minds in packaging in world-class facilities,” said MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. “With new, state-of-the-art collaboration space, labs and connective technologies, the school will be well-positioned to lead the dialogue around the next generation of innovative packaging knowledge and advanced technologies.”

Ring Container’s commitment will help close the funding gap needed to complete Phase 1 of the Packaging Building Renovation, a multimillion-dollar project. Last updated in 1986, the newly upgraded facility will help MSU remain a leader in the packaging field.

The main corridor, renamed the Ring Container Corridor, will be re-imagined and redesigned with collaboration in mind. The existing outside atrium will be enclosed and adjoined to the current corridor, which will be expanded. This exciting new space will nurture both large and small collaboration groups for students, faculty and industry partners. This prominent space will quickly become a preferred gathering location, not only because of its various collaboration spaces, but because of its comfortable, bright and modern design.

"I am proud of Ring's new partnership with MSU School of Packaging, the educational leader in this sector," said Brian Smith, president at Ring Container Technologies. "For us, this represents an investment in the future of the packaging industry, expanding the development of a diverse group of professionals whose commitment to innovation and sustainability will meet the global needs of the future."

The Packaging Building Renovation will help modernize teaching and learning. This includes flexible classrooms that encourage collaboration and integrate technology seamlessly, spaces that invite industry to engage and enhance the student experience and attract faculty with the proper space and tools to conduct world-class leading research.

“The School of Packaging is among the academic jewels of MSU, but our building does not reflect our standing or the creative and cutting-edge solutions for which we are known,” said Matt Daum, PhD, School of Packaging director. “Our upgraded facility will be a gathering place for the best and brightest packaging minds, and a place that brings together academia, industry, government and non-government leaders to solve the toughest packaging challenges. Ring Container recognizes the need for updating and expanding the current facility to meet modern teaching and research needs, which better reflects the rapidly evolving, technology-ready packaging workplace. This results in better-prepared graduates.”

For more than 50 years, Ring Container has been a dedicated leader innovating superior consumer PET and HDPE product packaging. With a corporate culture rooted in innovation and collaboration, Ring is recognized for bringing originality and high-end solutions to its customers. Ring is also committed to more sustainable packaging solutions and manufacturing processes, including renovations at legacy plants that have improved energy efficiency by 30% on average since 2009 through equipment and process enhancements.

MSU’s School of Packaging, like Ring Container, is committed to collaborative relationships and thought leadership for the packaging industry.



