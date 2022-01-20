Ryan Schuelke Promoted to Chief Sales Officer for Enercon Industries

“Ryan’s passion for our customers’ success, his commitment to the industries we serve, and vision for the future of Enercon make him the ideal person for this leadership role,” says Dan Nimmer, Enercon Co-CEO. Schuelke also serves on Enercon’s Executive Senior Leadership Team.

In his 25 years at Enercon, Schuelke has led sales teams and has been a driving force behind product development. As Enercon continues to grow, Schuelke has also been a champion of implementing new technologies within Enercon to scale the company’s ability to support its customers from project inception through aftermarket support.

Schuelke says, “Enercon has assembled a tremendous team of dedicated professionals who embody our company’s number one value of customer focus each and every day. Our vision is to help our customers grow by exceeding their expectations with innovative technologies, reliable product performance, & leading support offerings that deliver a remarkable experience.”

A native of Milwaukee, Schuelke earned his Bachelor of Science in Computer Sciences from the University of Wisconsin and his MBA from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.



