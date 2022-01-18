TIPA, Printpack, Digimarc Create Digital Watermark for Compostable Packaging

This new technology created by TIPA, Printpack, and Digimarc will help consumers put their compostable packaging in the correct bin and enables compost operators to scan and sort certified compostable packaging with food and organic waste.

It will help expand consumer access to composting, reducing landfill waste and its accompanying greenhouse gas emissions. Easy-to-sort compostable packaging helps reduce contamination in the organics bin and with states like California mandating food recycling, this is needed now more than ever.



The next step in development will evaluate performance with mixed organic materials moving on a sorting conveyor belt.



