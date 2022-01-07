Buffy Hagerman Appointed Marketing Communications Manager for Key Technology

“Marketing is one important way we communicate with our customers and prospective customers – letting people know what solutions we offer, how our technology works and, ultimately, how we can improve their bottom line. We don’t look at marketing as superficial but as the first step to helping our customers succeed,” said Marco Azzaretti, Director of Marketing at Key Technology. “Buffy’s expertise in industrial B2B marketing, plus her background working with other Duravant brands, makes her a great fit for our team.”

Hagerman brings over seven years of experience in the marketing of sophisticated technology for the food processing and packaging industries. Most recently, she was Marketing Communications Manager for nVenia, another Duravant company. Prior to that, she was Marketing Communications Manager for Hamer-Fischbein, before it joined nVenia. Hagerman holds a bachelor’s degree from Bluefield University and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Manchester.

“Key is helping redefine food processing through intelligent automation. With equipment that features AI-driven software, IIoT compatibility and more, Key is ahead of the curve in every way. I am excited to be part of this industry evolution,” said Hagerman. “The COVID pandemic and current labor shortage means food processors are increasingly being asked to do more with fewer available workers. Our advanced VERYX® digital sorters, versatile Iso-Flo® conveyors and other solutions optimize product quality, increase yield and reduce labor requirements to improve operating efficiencies.

