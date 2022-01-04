Motion Industries Acquires Kaman Distribution Group

The addition of Kaman will boost Motion’s concentration in core industrial products and services as well as in the growing technical/automation arenas, including precision engineering.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Motion
Jan 4th, 2022
Motion Hq

As a power transmission, automation, and fluid power industrial distributor and solutions organization with operations throughout the U.S., KDG provides electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control and electrical and fluid power components to MRO and OEM customers. Headquartered in Bloomfield, Conn., KDG’s 1,700 employees serve more than 50,000 customers.

“It’s a very exciting time; this transformative move will be highly beneficial to everyone involved, especially for customers of our combined entities,” said Motion President Randy Breaux. “Our customer service will be the best it’s ever been with deepened and expanded capabilities. In addition, KDG shares many of our same cultural beliefs, principles and ambitions, including our commitment to providing superior service and value to our customers. We look forward to welcoming the highly talented KDG associates to the Motion team.”


Companies in this article
Motion
Laura Rowell
Packaging Industry Memorializes Laura Rowell, Elisabeth Comere
Jan 4th, 2022
Motion Hq
Motion Industries Acquires Kaman Distribution Group
The addition of Kaman will boost Motion’s concentration in core industrial products and services as well as in the growing technical/automation arenas, including precision engineering.
Jan 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 01 04 At 10 29 53 Am
Pacteon Acquires ESS Technologies, Provider of Automated Packaging Machinery Solutions to the Pharma & Diagnostic Markets
Jan 4th, 2022
Smithers
What Do You Think Sustainability in Food Packaging Will Look Like in 2040?
Smithers are undertaking a new study to map the long-term future landscape of sustainable food packaging.
Jan 4th, 2022
Unknown
Bernie Lerner, Founder of Automated Packaging Systems, Passes Away
Bernie Lerner passed away on December 11, 2021 at his home in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.
Jan 4th, 2022
1637919111005
Mettler Toledo Publishes Process Analytics Catalog
The new Process Analytics Catalog for 2022-23 provides a comprehensive overview of solutions for analytical measurements in liquid process applications, pure water monitoring and gas-phase measurement.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Mailer Pink 500x
Recyclable Mailers
Tishwish's sustainable mailers are made from bio-based polymer (from corn), 100% compostable, and fully customizable.
Dec 27th, 2021
Untitled
Borealis Acquires Minority Share in Bockatech
The partnership will drive development of circular packaging solutions based on Borealis polymer and recycling expertise in tandem with Bockatech’s patented EcoCore ® technology platform.
Dec 24th, 2021
Rondo Pak cgs Adopt A Family 2021
Rondo-Pak Participates in Salvation Army’s Adopt-A-Family Program
The company sponsored two local families in need and fulfilled holiday wish lists for 10 individuals.
Dec 23rd, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 3577320 218476 841bcaae 0a8d 4199 A21c 49d9f6d19f61 0
Spartech Acquires Crawford Industries
Spartech, a manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, expanded its plastics conversion capabilities through the acquisition of Crawford Industries, L.L.C.
Dec 22nd, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 3534731 726731 4e6f363e Af07 49c6 Becf 1d272011cff0 0
Tetra Laval Donates 10 Million Euros to Support UNICEF
The donation will aid UNICEF’s efforts to strengthen global vaccine equity, especially in lower-income countries.
Dec 22nd, 2021
Untitled3
Slideways Offers Tutorial on Measuring Curves for Flat Top Chains
Slideways’ 10-minute video tutorial “How to Measure Curves for Flat Top Chains” features step-by-step instructions on how to measure existing conveyor corner tracks for retrofit or repair.
Dec 22nd, 2021
New Paxiom Building
Paxiom Opens New Facility in Las Vegas
Paxiom moved into its state-of-the-art 50,000 sq ft facility next to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.
Dec 22nd, 2021
Logo 615c5dfc5f0dc
Rohrer Corp. Acquires Jay Packaging Group
This acquisition will strengthen the combined capabilities of both companies in the areas of high-end printing and decorating, carded blister, thermoformed, and folded carton packaging.
Dec 20th, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 3593475 320229 20c191ae F082 46df B7b6 6557efc74a79 0
Syntegon Develops Paper-based Food Packaging as Part of Sustainable Packaging Project
As part of an EIT-funded project, Syntegon, together with partners from industry and research, is implementing the EIT project PACK4SENSE (Paper packaging for SENSitive foods) to develop a sustainable food packaging concept.
Dec 17th, 2021
Narvar Logo
Narvar Acquires Packaging and Printing Marketplace Lumi
The acquisition will drive transparency and better decisioning across the supply chain, enabling brands to deliver optimized customer experiences, online and off.
Dec 17th, 2021
Rick Michelman
Michelman Announces Executive Leadership Changes
Effective January 1, the following executive leadership changes will position the company for continued success and reinforce its commitment to its Triple Bottom Line of People, Planet, & Profit.
Dec 17th, 2021
Toray Chris Nothnagle Sr director Corporate Marketing
Chris Nothnagle Appointed Senior Director, New Business Development for Toray Plastics
Nothnagle will replace Ken Chang, who is retiring after 25 years of service. He will be responsible for managing the company’s R&D team and continue to oversee Toray’s Corporate Marketing Group.
Dec 17th, 2021
Logo Nice Pak
Nice-Pak Joins Environmental Groups to Generate Understanding about Reforestation and Youth Education Efforts
Nice-Pak is partnering with American Forests and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative’s flagship education program, Project Learning Tree to further its commitment to environmental sustainability, education, and improved health impacts.
Dec 16th, 2021
CC Label EcoFloat
Recycling Focus: Sleeve Technology for Easier Recycling is Introduced for Dairy Cups
Dec 16th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Delta Bagger Triangle
Triangle Package Machinery to Exhibit Latest Poultry Bagging Technology at IPPE
Triangle Package Machinery will exhibit its next-generation Delta vertical vf/f/s bagger designed to ensure the safety of the poultry products it packages.
Dec 16th, 2021
Beckhoff 25 Years Twin Cat Print
Beckhoff ‘s TwinCAT Automation Software Turns 25
Celebrating a quarter century of success, the Beckhoff engineering and runtime platform continues to deliver maximum functionality through bold decisions and a drive for innovation.
Dec 16th, 2021
Vuk Trivanovic Ceo
Vuk Trivanovic Named CEO of Shurtape Technologies
He will expand his role and responsibilities as CEO to encompass the full scope of Shurtape’s global business, now including its Ohio-based Consumer & Craftsman (C&C) Group.
Dec 16th, 2021
Mrp Logo 614208b601bea
Mold-Rite Plastics Celebrates its Ohio Facility’s 50th Anniversary
Plastic closures manufacturer, Mold-Rite Plastics, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Twinsburg, Ohio. Founded in 1971 as Weatherchem Corp., the company has a long history of creating innovative dispensing closures.
Dec 16th, 2021
Pr Synerlink Joins Ehedg 121421 Final Web 7
Synerlink Joins European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group (EHEDG)
By joining (EHEDG), Synerlink, a Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems company, will bolster its ability to identify and pursue top hygiene and food safety practices on behalf of its customers.
Dec 15th, 2021
Mh247 Aero Rubber Pallet Bands Main 800
Sustainable Rubber Pallet Bands Earn Material Handling Award
Aero Rubber Corp. was a winner in Material Handling Product News and Material Handling 24/7’s Annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Awards competition in the Packaging & Pallets category.
Dec 15th, 2021
Logo Cmjn
Arjobex/MDV Becomes Polyart
Following the recent merger between Arjobex and MDV, manufacturers of specialty label facestock, packaging, and advertising signage substrates, the new group adopted the name Polyart.
Dec 15th, 2021
Clamtainer #1
Recyclable Clamshell Packaging
Jamestown Plastics’ Clamtainer™ is a durable and sustainable alternative to traditional clamshell packaging that can be incorporated into manufacturers’ frustration-free packaging programs.
Dec 15th, 2021
Pr Atp Engineering & Packaging Is The New Ima Ilapak And Ima Record Sales And Service Agent In Spain 5
IMA Ilapak and IMA Record Name ATP Engineering & Packaging as Sales and Service Agent in Spain
In December, ATP became the official Spanish sales representative for IMA FLX's hf/f/s flow wrappers, vf/f/s baggers, and weighing & counting systems.
Dec 15th, 2021
Cw 600
ACMA to Showcase Machinery for the Confectionery Market at ProSweets 2022
ACMA, a Coesia company, will showcase its machinery designed to meet the needs of the confectionery market with renewed attention to sustainability.
Dec 14th, 2021
Cremer Multi Counter Close Up Pr
Multi-Counter Machine System
Utilizing its HQ Series counting and dispensing machines, Cremer’s customizable system is suitable for apportioning various wrapped food assortments such as mixed chocolates, candies, and coffee pods.
Dec 13th, 2021
Ds Smith Log 5aafbed661e36
DS Smith Replaces Single Use Plastic Pieces with Paper-based Solutions for Retailers
The sustainable packaging company is set to replace more than 1 billion pieces of single use plastic by 2025.
Dec 10th, 2021