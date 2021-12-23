Rondo-Pak Participates in Salvation Army’s Adopt-A-Family Program

Rondo-Pak, LLC/Contemporary Graphic Solutions participated in the Salvation Army’s Annual Adopt-A-Family Program at the Kroc Center in Camden, N.J. The program connects impoverished families with individual or group sponsors to provide their tangible needs during the holidays.

Each year, in addition to providing printed materials to the Kroc Center, Rondo-Pak/CGS participates in several of the center’s programs to benefit the community. This holiday season, the company had the honor of “adopting” two local families and all employees rallied together to fulfill their Christmas wish lists with items such as clothes, toiletries, food, toys and crafts. Each family – with four and six individuals, respectively – received all items on their wish lists and more due to the generous contributions of company employees.

The holiday gifts were delivered to the Kroc Center by several members of the Rondo-Pak/CGS team including CEO, Tim Moreton.

“Each year, we look forward to uniting our team in this worthwhile cause, which aims to bring joy back to the holiday season for families in need,” said Moreton. “This year, there were 77 total families adopted, which included 233 adults and children. We are delighted to have played a role in assisting the Salvation Army to serve such a large number of deserving families in our wonderful community.”



