Spartech Acquires Crawford Industries

This partnership now positions Spartech as the only manufacturer to offer clients a full-range of completed products, from plastic sheet production, to decoration and die-cutting, to finished items, all from one supplier.

“Crawford converting capabilities is supported by 50 years of proven experience and allows Spartech to control the quality of polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) sheet projects through every phase of the production process, ensuring adherence to the tightest tolerances in the industry,” said Spartech Director of Sales Kendall Faulstich. “Our digital flatbed presses in the Crawfordsville, Indiana plant give us the ability to provide complete conversion services, from start to finish, under one roof.”



