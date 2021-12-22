Slideways Offers Tutorial on Measuring Curves for Flat Top Chains

These corner tracks are most often found on conveyor lines at commercial bakeries and beverage plants. Damaged plastic chain track can lead to reduced productivity and even line shutdowns. Warnings include increased noise, bottles tipping over, or flights that are cracked and lifting off the wear strip.

The Slideways’ video tutorial gives step-by-step instructions on how to measure existing conveyor corner tracks for retrofit or repair. The resulting data allows the user to request a quote for Slideways SlideTrax® plastic chain track. The one-piece SlideTrax® design is made to the exact radius needed, incorporates the proper guide clearance, and is easily installed. Replacement curves allow manufacturing facilities to quickly restore production to optimum levels.

Slideways, a manufacturer of custom and standard plastic components for packaging machinery and conveyors, can also provide remote or on-site application engineering assistance to ensure the correct measurement data is used in the product replacement.

