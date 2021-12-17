Narvar Acquires Packaging and Printing Marketplace Lumi

The acquisition solidifies Narvar as the customer experience leader, from pixel to package. Over 1100 of the world's leading brands, including Levi's, GAP, and Lululemon, use Narvar to improve the customer experience — from anticipating and tracking deliveries to managing and automating returns — and build loyalty after shoppers click “buy.” Lumi helps more than 700 leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, including Parachute Home, Nutrafol, and Misfits Market, make smarter packaging decisions. Together with Lumi, Narvar will revolutionize packaging as the new storefront, enabling retailers to enhance their post-purchase brand experience with a more efficient and sustainable supply chain.

"From inception, Narvar has empowered brands to deliver world-class customer experiences with our expertise in digital commerce and supply chain management. With Lumi, we elevate our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions to the complex nature of D2C packaging," said Amit Sharma, Founder & CEO of Narvar. "We'll now be able to help digital retailers personalize the very first physical interaction with customers all in one scalable platform."

The world's leading packaging manufacturers use Lumi to make their capabilities available online, directly to brands. Using Lumi's data-driven tools, brands are able to quickly find the right factories and communicate with them more easily than ever before. At every step from quoting to delivery, Lumi provides visibility and insights that help brands make better decisions.

"Lumi is joining forces with Narvar as ecommerce packaging hits the mainstream consciousness," said Jesse Genet, CEO and Co-Founder of Lumi. "Packaging is no longer just simply what gets products from point A to point B, but a pivotal part of each brand's experience for its customers. Packaging isn't just on a shelf anymore, it's on our doorsteps, it's in our homes. And the options for brands to optimize their packaging are rapidly increasing and yet often hard to implement."

Together, Narvar and Lumi will:

• Create a comprehensive network for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to engage with customers in both a digital and physical world.

• Equip brands with the actionable intelligence needed to make smarter packaging decisions to drive better business outcomes.

• Unlock operational cost efficiencies and transparency across the supply chain.

