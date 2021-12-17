Michelman Announces Executive Leadership Changes

• Dr. Richard (Rick) I. Michelman , currently Chief Technology Officer & Executive Vice President (EVP) Americas and Printing & Packaging, will become President & CEO. He has been with the company for more than 25 years, acquiring broad operation and market knowledge by serving in many organizational roles, including product development, technology management, business development, regional leadership, and business segment leadership. Furthermore, his background as a chemist gives him an understanding of the sustainable solutions Michelman continues to innovate globally.

• Andrew Michelman, the company’s Chief Business Development Officer and EVP, Asia and Fibers & Composites, will assume additional leadership responsibility for Michelman’s Americas region and Coatings business segment. In his expanded role, Michelman will oversee the commercial operations in Asia and the Americas and manage the strategic directions and operations of the Fibers & Composites and Coatings business segments. He joined Michelman in 2015 after accumulating over 20 years of global M&A experience.

• Paul Griffith, Michelman’s Chief Marketing Officer & EVP, EMEA and Agriculture, will add leadership of its Printing & Packaging business segment to his responsibilities. He takes over the business segment’s leadership from Dr. Michelman. Griffith will maintain his leadership over organization-wide Marketing, the EMEA region, and the Agriculture business segment. He came to Michelman in 2016 with almost 30 years’ career in the chemical industry.

• Jason Wise, appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2019, will assume the role of Chief Financial & Risk Officer responsible for the direction and operations of Michelman’s Finance, Accounting, Legal, Regulatory, and Environmental Health & Safety functions. He joined joining Michelman in 2012.

• Kreg Keesee will remain as Chief Operating Officer (COO) after being appointed in 2020. He joined Michelman in 2016 as Chief Supply Chain Officer and has since transitioned to Chief Administrative Officer and then COO. He currently has leadership and management responsibility for Human Resources, Operations, Supply Chain, and Information Technology.

Explains Steve Shifman, the company’s outgoing President and CEO, “These executive appointments provide leadership continuity and support the momentum we have for delivering on our purpose of Innovating a Sustainable Future. We have deployed exceptional talent to ensure that we continue to be more vital and impactful than ever before, as there is increased demand for our sustainable solutions in the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets.”

Shifman will transition to Executive Chair in 2022 after leading the company for nearly twenty years. During his tenure, Michelman has expanded its global footprint and significantly grown in size and profitability. As a result, more than 50% of its business is currently being generated outside of the United States.

Adds Mr. Shifman, “It’s an exciting time at Michelman. Our foundation is strong, and we are committed to building the business for generations to come.”



