Triangle Package Machinery to Exhibit Latest Poultry Bagging Technology at IPPE

Backed by nearly 100 years of experience, Triangle baggers are crafted by experts in hygienic design. The Delta:
• Meets USDA/3A and FSMA standards
• Comes with an open design that allows for 360-degree accessibility via hinged control boxes, optimizing washdown capabilities
• Features solid round tube stainless framing with no hollow bodies
• Has sanitary, 16-sided, 3A-certified forming tubes
• Is designed with sloped surfaces for easy runoff, further reducing potential harborage
• Has easy-changeover features that include tool-less removal of forming tubes sealing jaws and film rolls, allowing you to run multiple SKUs, package styles and materials on one machine, including EZ Stand bags
• Has patent-pending film rollers that are stainless steel, dye-filled and bearing-free to meet USDA sanitation requirements
• Can be outfitted with RFID scan-in technology to access HMI screens, bar code scanning and Smart IO technology
• Is equipped with Rockwell Automation PLC and servo drives
• Features a small footprint that runs up to 100 bags/min
