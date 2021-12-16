Mold-Rite Plastics Celebrates its Ohio Facility’s 50th Anniversary

Weatherchem's history ties back to a typical entrepreneurial moment - when someone sees a market opportunity and takes action to seize it. Albert J. Weatherhead saw such an opportunity in 1971 when he purchased Ankeny Co., a small tooling company. Since consumer products companies were moving rapidly to adopt rigid packaging containers, Weatherhead realized that Ankeny could make significant gains in the packaging industry by developing and manufacturing a value-added packaging product line, if it received the right attention and capital investment.

Fifty years later, the company is now known as Mold-Rite Plastics as a result of its acquisition in 2012. This global enterprise with nearly 200 local employees produces a full range of innovative dispensing closures used in markets spanning from spices and household chemicals to pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals with customers throughout North America and internationally. During the course of its history, Weatherchem has shown that “great things come in great packages” with a series of creative closure designs that enhance a products' consumer appeal and brand strength. Throughout the decades, the company has developed and brought to market high-quality, rigid-plastic packaging components used every day by millions of consumers around the globe. These closures are produced and delivered with the hallmark fast, flexible and reliable service for which Mold-Rite is known. From the Flapper® and FlapMate® closures that brought convenience, freshness and security to spices and seasonings to the NutraFlapper® and NutraGen II® that changed the way consumers dispense vitamins, minerals and supplements, the Twinsburg company continues to innovate and develop closures that consumers love. Among other notable products in the vast portfolio are the LiquiFlapper® for controlled dispensing of pourable products, and the MegaFlap®, developed for the growing protein powder segment.

The company sets the standard as a packaging industry leader. Honors have included Package of the Year by the Association of Dressings and Sauces (ADS), multiple recognitions as Supplier of the Year by the National Association of Container Distributors (NACD), AmeriStar awards from the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IOPP) as well as many NorthCoast 99 honors as one of the best places to work in Northeast Ohio. “We are beyond proud of the great team of dedicated employees at our Twinsburg manufacturing facility for achieving this important milestone. This group has helped us to build a brand that is trusted and respected among distributors, brand owners, suppliers, colleagues and even competitors,” notes Brian Bauerbach, President and CEO. “The team’s commitment to our relentless pursuit of delivering our mission of safety, customer delight, innovation and profitability ensures the company’s success and promise for many more milestone anniversaries,” adds Bauerbach.

Mold-Rite Plastics has experienced extraordinary growth in manufacturing closures throughout its history. This growth spurred a building expansion in 2020 with another planned for 2022 to accommodate continued demand. “The new addition will allow us to increase our capacity while further advancing the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin in our products,” added Carol Rinder, Vice President of Operations for the Twinsburg facility. All of the Twinsburg facility’s current product offerings are manufactured with recyclable polypropylene, however Mold-Rite has been working closely with brand owners to incorporate more recycled content into their packaging as they strive to fulfill their commitment as a signatory to the Ellen MacArthur Global Commitment. Mold-Rite Plastics is an environmentally responsible manufacturer, taking pride in on-going initiatives to delight our customers by offering more sustainable products, which reduce the amount of plastics used, provide recyclable options and promote re-use where ever possible. “We are manufacturing important products, adding employment opportunities and working to improve the environment,” adds Rinder. “We are excited to celebrate this milestone and continue our investment in the community.”



