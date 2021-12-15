Sustainable Rubber Pallet Bands Earn Material Handling Award

Aero Rubber Corp. was a winner in Material Handling Product News and Material Handling 24/7’s Annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Awards competition in the Packaging & Pallets category.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Aero Rubber Co.
Dec 15th, 2021
Mh247 Aero Rubber Pallet Bands Main 800

Aero Rubber Co.’s sustainable rubber pallet bands can eliminate the need for costly and cumbersome stretch wrap during material handling. Rubber pallet bands secure pallet loads within a facility or between close locations. Most loads can be stabilized with one band that can be reused easily.

Custom formulations for standard, freezer, and outdoor environments ensure a long life for the reusable pallet bands:

• The green standard, natural-rubber version is most suited for indoor applications. The biodegradable material makes it environmentally friendly.

• The blue special-formulation cold-storage bands keep their elasticity in freezing temperatures after repeated use. They eliminate condensation on packaging, won’t trap heat and moisture, and promote increased airflow for faster freezing. They make viewing product labels and scanning bar codes a breeze.

• The black outdoor bands manufactured from EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) are highly resistant to ozone, UV rays, and extreme temperatures. They can hold tarps in place to protect loads from precipitation.

Key product features include:

• Excellent ROI: easy-to-apply rubber pallet bands deliver significant material and labor-cost savings over stretch wrap, which can amount to thousands of dollars.

• Sustainability: reusable pallet bands reduce packaging waste in landfills, lessening the burden on our environment.

• Product accessibility: rubber bands provide easy access to products and increase visibility for reading and scanning labels.


Companies in this article
Aero Rubber Co.
Pr Synerlink Joins Ehedg 121421 Final Web 7
Synerlink Joins European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group (EHEDG)
By joining (EHEDG), Synerlink, a Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems company, will bolster its ability to identify and pursue top hygiene and food safety practices on behalf of its customers.
Dec 15th, 2021
Logo Cmjn
Arjobex/MDV Becomes Polyart
Following the recent merger between Arjobex and MDV, manufacturers of specialty label facestock, packaging, and advertising signage substrates, the new group adopted the name Polyart.
Dec 15th, 2021
Clamtainer #1
Recyclable Clamshell Packaging
Jamestown Plastics’ Clamtainer™ is a durable and sustainable alternative to traditional clamshell packaging that can be incorporated into manufacturers’ frustration-free packaging programs.
Dec 15th, 2021
Pr Atp Engineering & Packaging Is The New Ima Ilapak And Ima Record Sales And Service Agent In Spain 5
IMA Ilapak and IMA Record Name ATP Engineering & Packaging as Sales and Service Agent in Spain
In December, ATP became the official Spanish sales representative for IMA FLX's hf/f/s flow wrappers, vf/f/s baggers, and weighing & counting systems.
Dec 15th, 2021
Cw 600
ACMA to Showcase Machinery for the Confectionery Market at ProSweets 2022
ACMA, a Coesia company, will showcase its machinery designed to meet the needs of the confectionery market with renewed attention to sustainability.
Dec 14th, 2021
Cremer Multi Counter Close Up Pr
Multi-Counter Machine System
Utilizing its HQ Series counting and dispensing machines, Cremer’s customizable system is suitable for apportioning various wrapped food assortments such as mixed chocolates, candies, and coffee pods.
Dec 13th, 2021
Ds Smith Log 5aafbed661e36
DS Smith Replaces Single Use Plastic Pieces with Paper-based Solutions for Retailers
The sustainable packaging company is set to replace more than 1 billion pieces of single use plastic by 2025.
Dec 10th, 2021
Strip 2 Ml 5 Prodotti
Tekni-Plex Receives ISO Certification for Contract Filling in the Beauty and Skincare Markets
Tekni-Plex received the ISO 22716 designation for the contract filling of personal care, skincare, cosmeceutical, and cosmetics products, which certifies that it operates according to the Good Manufacturing Practices guidelines.
Dec 10th, 2021
Rohrer Corporation Logo
Rohrer Corp. Expands Leadership Team
Rohrer Corp. announces the addition of three key executives to its leadership team.
Dec 10th, 2021
Siemens
Enclosed Drive System
Siemens launches the SINAMICS G120XE enclosed drive system designed specifically for industrial pump, fan, and compressor applications in a wide variety of markets.
Dec 10th, 2021
Laneige Wsm 21 Ad Product Cut 1
Amorepacific and Eastman Collaborate on Introducing Advances in Sustainable Packaging
Amorepacific will use Eastman's Cristal™ Renew copolyester with certified recycled content* for its LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask product line.
Dec 9th, 2021
Pregis Ever Tec Stack
Pregis Begins Product Production at New Facility in Atlanta
Pregis’ new $14 million manufacturing site will produce curbside-recyclable paper mailers.
Dec 9th, 2021
Beckhoff El7062 Print
Stepper Motor I/O Terminal
Beckhoff’s EL7062 dual-channel EtherCAT terminal enables the direct connection of two stepper motors in the medium power range of up to 3 A and for a voltage range of 8–48 V.
Dec 9th, 2021
Mg Kws
MG America: Capsule Checkweigher
The new KWS features capsule transport that is vertically oriented resulting in eliminated 'pinch' points for capsules, and toolless changeover that takes place in under five minutes.
Dec 8th, 2021
Recycold 1
Ranpak Acquires Recycold Cool Solutions BV
Ranpak Holdings Corp. expands its cold chain packaging solutions with the acquisition of Recycold Cool Solutions BV.
Dec 8th, 2021
Picture 1 Flat Map For Sliced Cheese
Recyclable Packaging for Sliced Food Products
Sealpac’s FlatMap® modified atmosphere packaging is designed for sliced products such as meat, dairy, and seafood. It allows products to be placed on a flat cardboard carrier made from bleached or unbleached fiber.
Dec 8th, 2021
Bacon Draft Inprocess Image
Bacon Loading System
JLS’ hygienic Harrier bacon draft loading system automatically loads fresh sliced retail bacon drafts into thermoformers. A patent-pending robotic gripper EOA tool prefolds a flat bacon L-board flap utilizing a combination of linear servo actuators.
Dec 8th, 2021
Phoenix Contact
Speed Starter
The CONTACTRON speed starter from Phoenix Contact offers functions common in a variable frequency drive without the complexities. It provides ramp-up and ramp-down functions while the motor is under load, which a soft starter cannot.
Dec 8th, 2021
Jones Healthcare Group expands its portfolio of medication adherence packaging with three new blister packs designed for pharmacy automation, and made from sustainable, bio-sourced materials from good natured® (from left to right: the FlexRx™ Reseal, Qube Pro and FlexRx™ One).
Jones Healthcare Group: Expanded Medication Adherence Packaging
With a focus on sustainability, the new Qube and FlexRx™ blister packs are designed for pharmacy automation, and are reportedly the first to use eco-friendly Bio-PET material.
Dec 7th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Pr Divert Cases In Smallest Footprint By Multi Conveyor Hr
Divert System Redirects Unsealed Cases Using DARB Rollers
Multi-Conveyor recently built a divert system to properly accept sealed product at the discharge of a case sealer using a DARB (dual activated roller belt) switch as the divert belting of choice.
Dec 7th, 2021
98272
Wall Shelving
New Age offers a variety of wall mounted shelving to maximize storage space in applications such as food service, medical, and more. They can be installed multiple ways using the solid strip brackets on the back.
Dec 7th, 2021
Auto Direct
AC Drives
AutomationDirect’s WEG CFW500 AC drives series is designed to supports four different control modes, including closed-loop flux vector and torque control.
Dec 6th, 2021
Material Transfer Mc10063 Blue
Bulk Bag Conditioner Returns Severely Agglomerated Materials to Free-flowing State
Ensures bags are thoroughly conditioned from top to bottom
Dec 1st, 2021
Sustainability Report Cover Nov2021
Sun Chemical Releases Annual Sustainability Report
The latest edition of its Corporate Sustainability Report focuses on its commitment to a strong sustainability strategy comprised of three key pillars: operations, products and services, and collaborations.
Dec 3rd, 2021
Placon Grand Opening 63
Placon Opens Expanded Indiana Facility
Placon held a grand opening celebration launching production at its newly expanded Elkhart, Ind. facility. The $15 million addition houses manufacturing of custom plastic packaging for the medical device and healthcare industries.
Dec 3rd, 2021
03 Schubert North America
Schubert North America to Build New Headquarters
In view of being able to work more autonomously in the future and to serve customers better, Schubert North America is building a new headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.
Dec 2nd, 2021
Hexcel'ope Mailer 2
Recyclable Protective Mailer
HexcelPack introduces the Hexcel’ope™ mailer, a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic bubble mailers used throughout the e-commerce markets. It is curbside recyclable and fully biodegradable.
Dec 2nd, 2021
Image 66367400721638288490737 1638288509283
Customized Option for Horizontal Automatic Bagger
PAC Machinery offers a customized air expeller option for its Magnum horizontal automatic bagger suitable for compressing, bagging, and sealing a variety of items.
Dec 2nd, 2021
Somic Peter Fox
Peter Fox Promoted to CEO at Somic Packaging
In his new role, Fox will be responsible for managing U.S. operations.
Dec 2nd, 2021
Formostlogo Original
Formost Fuji Forms Partnership with Capper-McCall
Based in Raleigh, Capper-McCall will represent Formost Fuji in the Southeast region covering the market in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.
Dec 1st, 2021
Pr Pcmc Innovation Center 120121 Final Web 3
PCMC Opens Packaging Innovation Center
Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller, opened a new Packaging Innovation Center, at its headquarters in Green Bay. It will serve as a hub for demonstrations, training, education, industry trials, and research and development.
Dec 1st, 2021