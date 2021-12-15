Sustainable Rubber Pallet Bands Earn Material Handling Award

Aero Rubber Co.’s sustainable rubber pallet bands can eliminate the need for costly and cumbersome stretch wrap during material handling. Rubber pallet bands secure pallet loads within a facility or between close locations. Most loads can be stabilized with one band that can be reused easily.

Custom formulations for standard, freezer, and outdoor environments ensure a long life for the reusable pallet bands:

• The green standard, natural-rubber version is most suited for indoor applications. The biodegradable material makes it environmentally friendly.

• The blue special-formulation cold-storage bands keep their elasticity in freezing temperatures after repeated use. They eliminate condensation on packaging, won’t trap heat and moisture, and promote increased airflow for faster freezing. They make viewing product labels and scanning bar codes a breeze.

• The black outdoor bands manufactured from EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) are highly resistant to ozone, UV rays, and extreme temperatures. They can hold tarps in place to protect loads from precipitation.

Key product features include:

• Excellent ROI: easy-to-apply rubber pallet bands deliver significant material and labor-cost savings over stretch wrap, which can amount to thousands of dollars.

• Sustainability: reusable pallet bands reduce packaging waste in landfills, lessening the burden on our environment.

• Product accessibility: rubber bands provide easy access to products and increase visibility for reading and scanning labels.



