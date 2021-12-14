ACMA to Showcase Machinery for the Confectionery Market at ProSweets 2022

Confectionery today is a market caring for issues that revolve around sustainability. The younger part of consumers is very sensitive to this issue and pushes companies to rethink their products in this direction. Sustainability is understood not only as a low impact of the supply chain on the ecosystem, but also from an ethical point of view: more and more consumers are showing interest in issues such as the origin and production conditions of raw materials.

The world trend is towards the reduction of plastic or multilayer-based materials, which today are widely used in the packaging sector. Currently, plastic-based packaging represents 80% of all bar products sold globally, while those packaged in paper, which are more recyclable and sustainable, account for only 16%. ACMA is making extensive efforts to give an effective answer to this question, carrying out numerous tests, in partnership with some of the most important brands in the sector, to verify the behavior of sustainable materials for both flowpack and wrapping, used in the sector.

ACMA’s CW 600 F (shown) will be one of the machines on display at ProSweets: it is a unit with alternating movements for the multi-style packaging of products such as chocolates and flat-base candies, designed to meet the specific needs of those markets that require solutions up to 600 strokes/min, characterized by high flexibility, wrapping quality, and ease of use. The machine can produce shapes such as double twist, boero, twist on side, bunch, wallet, and wallet with strap, allowing to carry out an independent unwinding of the reels and ensuring perfect packaging even in the case of products with internal and external wrapping of different sizes. ACMA is also working on the implementation of other wrapping styles, including the "envelope" and the "protected double twist", a more protected version of the homonymous format. The compact layout also allows it to integrate perfectly within diversified production environments, while the cantilevered construction and the use of brushless motors simplify management, maintenance and cleaning activities. The offer is completed by the possibility of working with all the main wrapping materials.

ACMA will also showcase its Optimate operator panel (Web HMI) in the “premium” version, installed on its CW 800 (one of the machines exhibited at the fair, together with CW 600 F). In this new version, Optimate differs from the “basic version” for different factors, among which advanced methods in terms of preventive maintenance of the machine and format change are highlighted. The latter takes place in a guided manner, in order to be as fast as possible and reduce the downtime of the line. The basic characteristics remain unchanged, making Optimate intuitive and user friendly in all operations, from the daily operation of the machine to maintenance operations. Finally, Optimate allows a real-time intervention (Advanced Remote Assistance) by the ACMA team of experts to perform diagnostics and quick troubleshooting.



