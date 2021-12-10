DS Smith Replaces Single Use Plastic Pieces with Paper-based Solutions for Retailers

London-based DS Smith reported removing on average more than 2 million pieces of single use plastic a week from its customers’ packaging and store display products – equivalent to 12,000 pieces an hour – boosting its customers’ packaging recyclability and reducing negative impacts on the environment.

Keith Ledbetter, managing director of DS Smith North America, said: “Working with our customers here in North America, we’re actively contributing to DS Smith’s replacement of more than one billion pieces of problem plastic with fully recyclable, fiber-based packaging solutions by 2025. Our customers and their consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable, environmentally-friendly packaging, and we’re fully embracing this agenda for change to protect the planet.”

With businesses facing federal, state, and local bans on many types of single-use plastics, such as plastic grocery bags and Styrofoam containers, DS Smith has created more than 1000 wholly recyclable fiber-based packaging solutions for hundreds of thousands of products for both traditional and e-commerce retailers – covering everything from wine boxes and ready-meal trays to shrink wrap and fresh fruit trays.

Using its industry leading Circular Design Principles, DS Smith’s designers create innovative designs to eliminate even the smallest amounts of plastic packaging, such as replacing plastic sealing tape with self-locking cardboard flaps and swapping plastic labels with print direct onto cardboard.

DS Smith announced in September 2021 it had embedded its Circular Design Metrics across all its packaging sites which enable it to measure the sustainability performance of each of its packaging designs across a range of indicators including carbon footprint, design for reuse and material utilization.



