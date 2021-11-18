Syntegon Enters Into Strategic Partnership with Bayer

The cooperation is based on the Xelum platform developed by the Syntegon subsidiary Hüttlin, which the partners intend to advance together and establish as a standard in the pharmaceutical industry. Its main advantage and a novelty in continuous pharmaceutical production is the previously unattained precise dosing of active ingredients. At the same time, fluid bed granulation provides granules with outstanding properties.

Uwe Harbauer, head of the business unit Pharma at Syntegon, confirms: "Together with Bayer, we will continue to develop our Xelum platform and tap its potential more quickly. This will enable us to align our technology even more closely with specific customer requirements. The goal is to realize a continuous line that covers all steps from powder to coated tablet."



