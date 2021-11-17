Liquibox Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Liquibox employees traded balloons and streamers for steel toe boots and hairnets for an inspiring week celebrating 60 years of dedication and commitment.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Liquibox
Nov 17th, 2021
In honor of its milestone anniversary, Liquibox introduced a new program that offered salaried employees the opportunity to spend a week working on the production floor of one of the company’s U.S. facilities. Founded 60 years ago with the mentality to do whatever it takes to succeed, Liquibox employees channeled this spirit with passion and enthusiasm to support their colleagues on the production floor. Working on the production floor, participants spent the week packing bags, assembling dispensing taps and fitments and checking products for quality assurance.

Following a challenging year, Liquibox felt that this unique experience would be impactful for both the participants and the production workers. Liquibox explained that the key motivators for this program included celebrating the hard-working culture across all job functions, promoting a cross-functional learning experience for their team and lastly, offering extra hands to increase production and deliver customer orders.

Liquibox says the program was a huge success. Throughout the past two months, employees from all different segments of the company have participated. It not only boosted morale, but the company lived up to the title of the program, doing “Whatever it takes” to deliver flexible packaging solutions to their customers. Their creative initiative further proves their promise to create a safer and more sustainable future. The company says they are immensely proud of their employees for taking on the challenge and embodying the Liquibox values!

Liquibox
