Chris Gallagher Appointed VP of Sales for Pearson Packaging

Gallagher’s past accomplishments are exemplary of the expectations for his new role at Pearson. At Packsize International, LLC, an On-Demand Packaging Solutions provider, he led a team of 40 sales professionals, growing revenue at a sustained 30% year-over-year. Prior to serving as VP of Sales, Gallagher helped launch Packsize’s Advanced Products Division to generate new revenue streams outside of the company’s core business by focusing on automated packaging equipment, consumables (tape, protective packaging, etc.), software, and services. Within five years, Gallagher grew the AP division from start-up to a 100% year-over-year growth average.

Over the course of his career, Gallagher credits his success to a leadership style best described as “trust & transparency”. “No matter what the product is, it’s people serving people,” remarks Gallagher, who is passionate about building a sense of team, developing people, and enabling a culture of winning centered around customer satisfaction and optimizing the customer experience. In addition to revenue growth, Gallagher demonstrated the strength of his customer centricity at Packsize by focusing on customer adoption and client churn.

Gallagher’s style perfectly supports Pearson’s strategic vision of becoming the customers most trusted partner and providing the lowest total cost of ownership. “We are excited to tap into Chris’s experience of aggressively growing revenue. We value his fresh perspective and are eager to see his energy penetrate our team and inspire new momentum“, comments Michael Senske, CEO of Pearson Packaging Systems parent company R.A. Pearson.

