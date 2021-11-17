Shibuya Corporation Appoints New President and Chairman

Hidetoshi Shibuya joined Shibuya Kogyo in 1992. In 2010 he became a Board Member, and in 2011 rose to Managing Director as well as Chief Executive Officer for Shibuya Hoppmann, a subsidiary in the United States. Hidetoshi became a Vice President of Plant Sales Division in July 2020.



Mitsutoshi Shibuya joined Shibuya Kogyo in 1992. In 2010 he became a Board Member, and in 2011 rose to Managing Director as well as President for Shibuya Packaging System Corporation. Mitsutoshi became a Vice President of Plant Production Division in July 2020.



