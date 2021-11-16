Triangle Package Machinery Adds George Reschke as Central Regional Sales Manager

Reschke brings with him a strong background in sales and engineering, which includes over 14 years of sales experience with three different major packaging equipment companies.

Nov 16th, 2021
George Reschke Headshot

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri-Columbia. In line with his education, Reschke’s career is based on an insider approach to equipment sales. With prior experience in engineering in addition to packaging equipment sales, Reschke excels at sales management and new business development by utilizing his industry knowledge of manufacturing and automation.

“George is a skilled sales professional with a proven track record of high performance,” stated Ralph Hernandez, Triangle’s VP of Sales & Marketing. “His experience is grounded in a solid foundation of engineering, which allows him to understand our equipment dynamically, and ultimately help find proper solutions to our customers’ challenges.”

As Central Regional Sales Manager, Reschke is tasked with growing sales in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri.


George Reschke Headshot
