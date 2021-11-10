ProAmpac’s Recycle Ready Retort Pouch Validated by Two Advanced Recycling Firms

By processing materials that cannot be mechanically recycled due to composition or product residue, advanced recycling produces a quality polymer that can be re-introduced into the supply chain.

“Advanced recycling will be a critical part of the world’s future recycling infrastructure as brands transition to packaging that supports the circular economy. ProAmpac has tested our RT-3000 offering in two separate advanced recycling processes to ensure that the mono-material structure is truly a circular solution,” states Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

Generally, mono-material structures are more economically viable than mixed material structures in advanced recycling systems because they allow for higher recovery and less unrecoverable waste. In both tests, the RT-3000 retort pouches met the yield requirements as well as the quality parameters for further recycling.

“RT-3000 passed two separate depolymerization processes with very high yields. With the purification process of the recycled monomers (r-monomers), the r-monomers showed excellent quality for the re-polymerization steps. This chemical recycling validation ratifies ProAmpac’s commitment to our customers seeking recyclable solutions across all product applications,” states Hesam Tabatabaei, vice president of product development and innovation.



