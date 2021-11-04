Eco-Products Earns Certification for its Plant-Based Packaging

Eco-Products earned the GreenScreen Certified™ Silver designation for its Vanguard line of compostable plates and containers made from sugarcane.

Eco-Products Inc.
Nov 4th, 2021
Vanguard 1

The line uses a proprietary chemistry to achieve grease resistance without the use of PFAS, a class of materials sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals.” In addition, GreenScreen Certified products do not contain other chemicals of high concern or known regrettable substitutes.

Regrettable substitution occurs when one ingredient is removed only to be replaced by another that could also be problematic. GreenScreen Certified Silver evaluates every chemical used in the Vanguard formulation and attests that the product does not have known chemicals of high concern to human health and the environment.

Eco-Products is the first manufacturer to earn the GreenScreen designation for a foodservice ware product line. The certification was developed by Clean Production Action (CPA) and the Center for Environmental Health (CEH).

“We are very excited to earn GreenScreen Silver Certification for our Vanguard line of compostable products,” said Ian Jacobson, President of Eco-Products. “Finding an alternative formula to replace PFAS was our top priority. But we also wanted to ensure our products did not contain other chemicals of high concern or known regrettable substitutes.

“We are incredibly proud to be the first manufacturer to offer an innovative foodservice product with a preferable chemistry,” Jacobson added. 

GreenScreen is a globally recognized tool designed to assess and benchmark chemicals based on hazard. Companies, governments, and organizations use GreenScreen scores to identify chemicals of concern and select safer alternatives.

Btl Ldp Mp11629505
Linear Position Sensor
Balluff’s magnetostrictive linear position sensor, featuring a Siemens controller, provides absolute position information over distances of up to 250 meters when used as part of its position measuring system.
Nov 4th, 2021
Jpg Version 2 10 2020 Ramtec Ohio Photo 15
Universal Robots’ Cobots Educational Training Programs Endorsed by ARM, Ohio Dept. of Education
These endorsements of Universal Robots’ products and educational curriculum emphasize the importance of UR’s collaborative robots (cobots) in today’s manufacturing processes and in classrooms.
Nov 4th, 2021
Designing packages for recycling means that packages are composed of material that can be easily sorted and recycled where applicable collection and sorting systems are available. The transparent Ecolean packaging ranges, both Ecolean® Air Clear and Ecolean® Air Aseptic Clear are certified as ‘Designed for Recycling’, when evaluated by SUEZ.Circpack®. The certification provides third-party verification that the packages are recyclable where recycling systems for mixed polyolefin plastic are available.
Ecolean Works Toward Circular Economy
Ecolean is working to optimize the entire lifecycle of the raw materials it uses in its packages—from production to end-of-life package recycling—towards the circular use of resources.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Tna Robag® 3e
Vf/f/s Packaging System
tna solutions’ tna robag® 3e vf/f/s packaging system is designed to produce up to 250 bags/min with wastage as low as 0.1%.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Silgan Ecovadis
Silgan Dispensing Receives Gold Sustainability Rating
Silgan Dispensing received EcoVadis’ Gold sustainability rating for environmental and corporate social responsibility (CSR) performance.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Aaa20
AAA20 Group Offers Subscription-based Robotic Solutions
AAA20 Group, LLC's RaaS (Robotics as a Service) is designed to help integrate collaborative robotic automation in small to mid-size companies.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Jetstreamsonic 1
CIJ Printer
Squid Ink introduces the JetStream Sonic CIJ printing system designed to print small characters on a variety of substrates, including porous, non-porous, smooth, textured, curved, concave, and more.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Pro Mach Logo Large Vocus
ProMach Acquires CL&D Graphics and CL&D Digital
The addition of CL&D expands ProMach’s portfolio of flexible and rigid packaging systems and strengthens its ability to provide complete machinery and material solutions for a variety of packaging applications.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Untitled
PPC Announces Winners of the 2021 North American Paperboard Packaging Competition
The Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC) announced the top winners of its 78th annual North American Paperboard Packaging Competition.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Graphic Packaging International Logo 6123c4e55ffdc
Graphic Packaging Completes Acquisition of AR Packaging Group
Graphic Packaging Holding Co., a vertically-integrated provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions, completed the acquisition of AR Packaging Group AB, Europe’s second largest producer of fiber-based consumer packaging.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Scroll down to view the entire infographic.
Honeywell Introduces Plastics Recycling Technology to Drive a Circular Plastics Economy
Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology can reduce the need for fossil fuels in the creation of virgin plastics while enabling hundreds of cycles of recycling, with the goal of enabling a circular economy for plastics.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 978835 130894 B3367466 791e 4403 8c9e A441dd7938cc 0 608ad0c30fef2
Pinnacle Packaging Offers New Shipping Service
Pinnacle Packaging is adding a new and secure custom packing, crating, and shipping option, ideal for shipping large, heavy, awkward, fragile, or high-value items, to its catalog of goods and services.
Nov 2nd, 2021
Matrix Flexibles Blog
Matrix Joins Other ProMach Brands in Creating New Blog on Flexible Packaging Equipment Solutions
The new blog will connect readers with helpful information and guidance on packaging equipment solutions around ProMach’s Flexibles and Trays business line.
Nov 1st, 2021
Michelman Cms Partnership News Release High Resolution Image
Michelman and CMS Industrial Technologies Enter into Strategic Partnership
CMS Industrial Technologies, LLC will manufacture Michelman’s coating equipment, including rod coaters, press rod coaters, blade coaters, spray coaters, and slide-angle testers and perform engineering, part replacement, and service.
Nov 1st, 2021
Untitled2
Squaring and Strapping System
EAM-Mosca’s TRC6-SQ4 SoniXs® Tandem is an integrated two-stage high-speed bundling solution. Its two-zone entry/pacing conveyors reduce transport time for small bundles to help meet throughput and integration requirements of high-speed flexo lines.
Nov 1st, 2021
3138 Ts Shadow
Print Applicator
Label-Aire’s 3138-TS printer appplicator features a split cover for easier access, a simplified tamp assembly field kit, a redesigned electronics tray for top access, and ambidextrous parts for reassembly in opposite hand configuration.
Nov 1st, 2021
1633094305653
Consortium For Waste Circularity Launching Webinar
The webinar, Creating A Sustainability Strategy With A Circular Approach, will provide a framework in the creation of a sustainability strategy and help brands/printers/packaging suppliers assess their current strategy and determine gaps.
Oct 29th, 2021
Ab In Bev Logo
AB InBev Posts Strong Third-quarter Results
AB InBev’s Q3 total volumes and revenue have grown substantially due to the reopening of on-trade, consumers’ willingness to trade up for their favorite brands, and other significant factors.
Oct 28th, 2021
Schubert Team Pack Expo
Schubert’s North American Debut of Case Packer at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Successful
Schubert North America, part of the Schubert Group based in Crailsheim, Germany, successfully premiered its new case packer, the lightline carton packer.
Oct 22nd, 2021
