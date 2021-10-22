Schubert’s North American Debut of Case Packer at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Successful

Schubert North America, part of the Schubert Group based in Crailsheim, Germany, successfully premiered its new case packer, the lightline carton packer.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Schubert North America
Oct 22nd, 2021
Schubert Team Pack Expo

The sales and service teams of Schubert’s North American subsidiary showcased the company’s most recent innovations not yet presented live and in person to the public. With the lightline carton packer, manufacturers benefit from a cost-effective case packer to quickly automate their packaging processes with the most efficient technology on the market. With Schubert’s lightline solutions, a large part of the configuration is built in. Drawing on the accumulated expertise from countless case packers built, Schubert has preconfigured a packaging machine which can effortlessly implement the most common process steps in case packing. This provides manufacturers with a highly affordable automation solution for specific product and packaging formats.

Schubert is well-known in the U.S. and Canada especially to large manufacturers for its modular flexible single source solutions that seamlessly combine pick and place, flow-wrapping cartoning and other technologies in one system. By premiering its new case packer, the company showed, that manufacturers can not only benefit from Schubert systems when upgrading, expanding or improving automation processes but also that Schubert is the right partner for any manufacturer who is just about to start with automation/is new to automation.

Companies in this article
Schubert North America
Videos from Schubert North AmericaView all videos
Schubert auf der FACHPACK 2021 - Virtuelle Tour
Schubert auf der FACHPACK 2021 - Virtuelle Tour
Sep 28th, 2021
Schubert - Even more quality with customised services
Schubert - Even more quality with customised services
Sep 21st, 2021
Schubert - Expertise across the board
Schubert - Expertise across the board
Sep 15th, 2021
Schubert Team Pack Expo
Schubert’s North American Debut of Case Packer at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Successful
Schubert North America, part of the Schubert Group based in Crailsheim, Germany, successfully premiered its new case packer, the lightline carton packer.
Oct 22nd, 2021
Il6200 Ts Shadow
Front/Back Labeling System
Label-Aire introduces the Inline 6200-TS front/back labeling system designed to apply labels to the front and back sides of product containers at high speeds.
Oct 22nd, 2021
Ranpak+logo+bw+official
Ranpak to Build Innovation Center in Connecticut
Governor Ned Lamont announced that Ranpak Holdings Corp. will build an 80,000 sq ft innovation and automation center in Shelton, Conn. It expects to initially employ 35 workers at the facility and increase that amount to around 80 to 100 workers by 2024.
Oct 22nd, 2021
61153c0618709 image
Spartech Names Kevin Wilson Account Manager—Healthcare & Specialty Packaging
Wilson will be responsible for managing client accounts to ensure the development and delivery of custom, plastics-based packaging solutions for Spartech business segments, including healthcare, specialty packaging, food and beverage, and more.
Oct 21st, 2021
Model 4050 Lefthand With Boxes
Label Printer Applicator
Weber Packaging Solutions’ Model 4050 label printer applicator is available in right or left-hand application models and can be outfitted with a wide variety of label applicators.
Oct 21st, 2021
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
Sponsored
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
They are a delight around the world – and a challenge for manufacturers everywhere. The guide provides an analysis of the market trends and the corresponding requirements focusing on handling and infeed technology.
Oct 1st, 2021
Epson Rc Express Robot Software Lifestyle 01
Software for SCARA Robots
Epson Robots’ Epson RC+® Express software can program Epson SCARA robots for users with little-to-no programming experience, enabling manufacturers to develop robotic programs to overcome cost and time barriers associated with running industrial robots.
Oct 19th, 2021
Untitled3
Strapping Machine
EAM-Mosca’s USI SoniXs® high-tension side seal strapping machine is designed to strap large packages and shipping units. It can produce up to six bundles/min.
Oct 19th, 2021
Untitled
Apex Filling Supports Empowering Women in Manufacturing
Apex Filling Systems CEO Alicia Cannon will be the keynote speaker for an upcoming N.E.W (Non-Traditional Employment for Women) Conference.
Oct 18th, 2021
Cw Star Weigh Right Liquid Campaign
Checkweigher for Liquid Pharmaceuticals
Mettler-Toledo’s StarWeigh™ checkweigher is designed to provide laboratory accuracy of fill levels at production throughputs for small, instable, or lightweight products, such as glass and plastic bottles, vials, and ampules.
Oct 18th, 2021
82700 Navinjim 20211018
Jim Navin, Founder of Spee-Dee Passes Away
Mr. Navin passed away on October 15, 2021 at the age of 83.
Oct 18th, 2021
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
Sponsored
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
They are a delight around the world – and a challenge for manufacturers everywhere. The guide provides an analysis of the market trends and the corresponding requirements focusing on handling and infeed technology.
Oct 1st, 2021
Mag Dev Premises 1024x683
Bunting Acquires MagDev
Bunting acquired MagDev Ltd., a UK-based magnet and magnetic assembly manufacturer. This acquisition will expand the range of magnetic solutions and technical expertise Bunting is able to offer as a global magnetics group.
Oct 15th, 2021
Untitled
Hirotoshi Shibuya, President of Shibuya Corp. Passes Away
Shibuya Hoppmann announces the passing of Hirotoshi Shibuya the president of its parent company, Shibuya Corp.
Oct 15th, 2021
On show will be Loma’s upgraded IQ4 LOCK-PH Pharmaceutical Metal Detector.
Loma Systems Returns to Interphex 2021 to Showcase Latest Metal Detection, X-Ray Inspection and Checkweighing Technologies
Loma Systems will be showcasing its latest inspection technologies at INTERPHEX on 19 - 21 October 2021 at the Javits Center, New York.
Oct 14th, 2021
NORD provides a wide range drive technology for conveyor and intralogistics applications.
NORD Variable Frequency Drives are Designed for High-Efficiency Conveyor Applications
Oct 14th, 2021
Unknown
Tetra Pak Expands Production of Plant-based Coatings for Aseptic Cartons to North America
As demand for sustainable packaging continues to grow, Tetra Pak expanded production of aseptic cartons made with sugarcane-based polyethylene (PE) coatings to its Denton, Tex. converting plant.
Oct 13th, 2021
Il5100 Shadow
Wrap Labeling System
Label-Aire introduces the Inline 5100-TS wrap labeling system designed for re-liable full- and partial wrap labeling at medium- to high-speeds, high-volume, and multi-shift operations.
Oct 13th, 2021
Alro Plastics Grand Rapids Mi 10 21
Alro Plastics Opens New Manufacturing Facility
Alro Plastics moved into its new 70,000 sq-ft facility located in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Oct 13th, 2021
1633094305653
Consortium For Waste Circularity Launching Webinar
The webinar, Creating A Sustainability Strategy With A Circular Approach, will provide a framework in the creation of a sustainability strategy and help brands/printers/packaging suppliers assess their current strategy and determine gaps.
Oct 13th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Unknown
Nobelus Film Receives Pinnacle Product Award
Nobelus’ PlatinumOPP™ antibacterial thermal laminate film won first place in the Laminates, Adhesives, Films, and Coatings category in the PRINTING United Alliance product competition.
Oct 11th, 2021
Modular Clamping System
Modular Pull Clamping System
IMAO Fixtureworks’ modular pull clamping system allows for 5-axis machining without tool interference. It can also be used as a mechanical zero point clamping system for quick fixture change with 0.005 mm accuracy.
Oct 11th, 2021
M30 R Series Screen
Metal Detection System
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Mettler-Toledo launched the M30 R-Series GC metal detection systems, featuring SENSE™ software, designed to identify contaminants in a wide range of food manufacturing applications.
Oct 8th, 2021
Ap10 2 Layer Cmyk Io Link
Electronic Position Indicator
SIKO’s AP10 IO-Link electronic position indicator with communication interface is used for monitored format adjustment to reduce setup times and increase machine efficiency.
Oct 8th, 2021
Logo Smurfit Kappa Png
Smurfit Kappa Acquires Verzuolo
Smurfit Kappa Group plc acquired Verzuolo, a 600,000 ton paperboard mill in Northern Italy for €360 million.
Oct 8th, 2021
Jim Jeffries
Jim Jeffries Appointed Southwest U.S. Regional Sales Manager for JLS Automation
Jeffries has extensive sales experience in the food automation industry and will help drive sales growth for JLS in California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico.
Oct 7th, 2021
Andrew Vegas 2021[1]
E-Pak Machinery’s Andrew Hillman Completes PMMIU Certified Trainer Course
This certification gives him the strategies and tactics to train across all employee skill levels, including service technicians, service and training managers, maintenance technicians, internal trainers, and line supervisors.
Oct 7th, 2021
Rrd Logo Dark Blue Rgb (1)
RRD Survey Reveals Differences in Consumer Expectations and Marketer Priorities in 2021
The study released by R.R. Donnelley reveals that traditional marketing channels, including word of mouth, direct mail, and in-store signage, are largely untapped by marketers.
Oct 6th, 2021
234 A7284
Mobile Industrial Robots Teams with CSi palletising to Automate Material Transport Within CPG Facilities
The first offering includes CSi palletising’s infeed layer palletizer integrated with Mobile Industrial Robots' (MiR) new MiR1350 autonomous mobile robot to help fully automate the transport of heavy pallets of materials within CPG/FMCG facilities.
Oct 6th, 2021
Co Pilot Max 512i Turbo
Inkjet Printer
Squid Ink Mfg.’s CoPilot Max 512i Turbo inkjet printer is designed to print hi-resolution characters on porous or non-porous surfaces. It prints at speeds up to 480 ft/min.
Oct 6th, 2021
Creapaper grasspap
Ranpak Makes Strategic Investment in Creapaper GmbH
Ranpak Holdings Corp. invested in Creapaper GmbH, the inventor of grasspaper and provider of grasspaper products.
Oct 5th, 2021
Logo
Rohrer Corp. Acquires Coburn Carton Solutions
Rohrer Corp., a retail-packaging designer and manufacturer, acquired Coburn Carton Solutions, a printer and folding carton converter.
Oct 5th, 2021