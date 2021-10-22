Schubert’s North American Debut of Case Packer at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Successful

The sales and service teams of Schubert’s North American subsidiary showcased the company’s most recent innovations not yet presented live and in person to the public. With the lightline carton packer, manufacturers benefit from a cost-effective case packer to quickly automate their packaging processes with the most efficient technology on the market. With Schubert’s lightline solutions, a large part of the configuration is built in. Drawing on the accumulated expertise from countless case packers built, Schubert has preconfigured a packaging machine which can effortlessly implement the most common process steps in case packing. This provides manufacturers with a highly affordable automation solution for specific product and packaging formats.

Schubert is well-known in the U.S. and Canada especially to large manufacturers for its modular flexible single source solutions that seamlessly combine pick and place, flow-wrapping cartoning and other technologies in one system. By premiering its new case packer, the company showed, that manufacturers can not only benefit from Schubert systems when upgrading, expanding or improving automation processes but also that Schubert is the right partner for any manufacturer who is just about to start with automation/is new to automation.