Bunting Acquires MagDev

Bunting acquired MagDev Ltd., a UK-based magnet and magnetic assembly manufacturer. This acquisition will expand the range of magnetic solutions and technical expertise Bunting is able to offer as a global magnetics group.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Bunting
Oct 15th, 2021
Mag Dev Premises 1024x683

“The acquisition of MagDev further enhances our portfolio of acquisitions which keeps Bunting a global leader in magnetic technology,” stated Bob Bunting, President of Bunting. “As our capabilities in the design, development and manufacturing of magnets, magnetic assemblies, and magnetic products expands, so do our capabilities to help customers in a vast number of industries across the globe.”

MagDev’s Swindon, UK based facility boasts extensive testing and in-house machining facilities in addition to 12,000+ sq ft of warehouse space. MagDev is a manufacturer of custom and industrial magnets, specializing in supplying permanent magnets, magnetic assemblies, and soft magnetic solutions in various shapes, sizes, and grades, with magnetic properties tailored to suit specific applications.

Now that Bunting has acquired MagDev, magnetic applications engineers from MagDev will be joining those at Bunting-Berkhamsted to form a formidable team. This will further expand Bunting’s engineering and design capabilities. As one engineering entity, the scope of magnet design and specification extends across an expansive range of applications and sectors. These sectors include the rapidly changing aerospace, automotive, and electronics sectors.

“The acquisition of MagDev expands our range of magnetic solutions, especially in relation to soft magnet materials,” explained Simon Ayling, Bunting’s European Managing Director. “The present demand for magnet application engineering has never been higher. We are working with companies across the manufacturing sector, especially in automotive, aerospace and electronics. The addition of the MagDev products and, more importantly, the technical team, significantly expands our magnet knowledge and capability. This is an exciting development enforcing Bunting’s position as the leading designer and supplier of magnets, magnetic components and magnetizing equipment.”


