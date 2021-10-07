Jim Jeffries Appointed Southwest U.S. Regional Sales Manager for JLS Automation

His career in automation began after he received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo. His experience is drawn from his diverse work history, including serving as a Sales Engineer at larger companies such as Videojet Technologies, as well as Manufacturing Engineer at Varian Medical Systems. Most recently, Jeffries was a Regional Sales Manager with Pearson Packaging Solutions and worked with customers to optimize their secondary packaging processes through automation.

“Jim is a talented sales professional, and we are excited to welcome him to the JLS team,” said Mike Newcome, Vice President of Sales at JLS. “His strong experience with automated food system sales and engineering, as well as his knowledge of the region, coupled with our existing support resources, will help him hit the ground running.”



