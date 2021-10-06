Mobile Industrial Robots Teams with CSi palletising to Automate Material Transport Within CPG Facilities

The first offering includes CSi palletising’s infeed layer palletizer integrated with Mobile Industrial Robots' (MiR) new MiR1350 autonomous mobile robot to help fully automate the transport of heavy pallets of materials within CPG/FMCG facilities.

Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)
Oct 6th, 2021
CSi palletising, a Netherlands-based company, provides full end-of-line palletizing solutions to some of the world’s largest consumer packaged goods (CPG)/fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.

CSi palletising’s Taros palletizer has previously integrated with multiple conveyors for the transport of finished goods into warehouses and empty pallets towards the machine. The company will now integrate Mobile Industrial Robots’s AMRs for transporting pallets to a single conveyor for storage or a position at the infeed of a pallet wrapper, with the full solution working seamlessly with the customer’s automation systems (ERP/WMS).

“Inflexible infrastructures, often including conveyors that are difficult to relocate when facility needs change, are truly a thing of the past, and for this reason we had been seeking a more autonomous and flexible way of moving finished goods,” said Jan de Bruijn, CEO, CSi Group. “Autonomous mobile robots provide these efficiencies, enabling a powerful option for fully automated workflow in palletizing. With MiR as our partner, we are bringing to market the next generation of palletizing for CPG companies worldwide.”

The MiR1350, which can autonomously transport loads of 1350 kg (2976 pounds), navigates smoothly and safely among people and other transport equipment in dynamic surroundings. Like MiR’s lower-payload AMR models, which can also work with CSi palletising’s solutions, the MIR1350 includes sensors, 3D cameras and the latest laser scanning technology to ensure 360-degree vision for precise and safe navigation and operations. The MiR1350 is designed to comply with the industry’s latest safety standards, including ISO 3691-4 and ANSI/RIA R15.08-1-2020. Along with the MiR600 is the market’s first Ingress Protection52-rated AMR, which means that components are protected against dust and water drops, ensuring an high performance level, suitable to function reliably at the end of production lines and in warehouses.

“CSi palletising already owns systems that connect directly into their customer’s manufacturing processes, so integrating our AMRs into the workflow is basically seamless because one of their systems is already part of the workflow,” said Vladimir Vovk, global accounts director for FMCG, Mobile Industrial Robots. “As companies learn the benefits mobile robots can bring to their organizations, such as flexibility, increased safety and increased productivity, they start to find other applications that would benefit. As we’ve been discovering, the options are nearly endless, and with CSi, we’re able to help these CPG/FMCG companies uncover them.”


Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)
Rrd Logo Dark Blue Rgb (1)
RRD Survey Reveals Differences in Consumer Expectations and Marketer Priorities in 2021
The study released by R.R. Donnelley reveals that traditional marketing channels, including word of mouth, direct mail, and in-store signage, are largely untapped by marketers.
Oct 6th, 2021
Co Pilot Max 512i Turbo
Inkjet Printer
Squid Ink Mfg.’s CoPilot Max 512i Turbo inkjet printer is designed to print hi-resolution characters on porous or non-porous surfaces. It prints at speeds up to 480 ft/min.
Oct 6th, 2021
Creapaper grasspap
Ranpak Makes Strategic Investment in Creapaper GmbH
Ranpak Holdings Corp. invested in Creapaper GmbH, the inventor of grasspaper and provider of grasspaper products.
Oct 5th, 2021
Logo
Rohrer Corp. Acquires Coburn Carton Solutions
Rohrer Corp., a retail-packaging designer and manufacturer, acquired Coburn Carton Solutions, a printer and folding carton converter.
Oct 5th, 2021
Regal Rexnord Powertrain Brands
Regal Beloit Completes Merger with Rexnord PMC Creating Regal Rexnord Corp.
The new company will bring an expanded range of product and digital solutions aimed at helping increase customers’ efficiency and productivity.
Oct 5th, 2021
Ts+
Ensure Critical Temperature Control in a Variety of Media with the TS+ Sensor
Probe-style temperature measurement for industrial applications .
Oct 4th, 2021
Tx700 Fb
Turck Launches IP69K Rated HMI/PLC, Ideal for Food & Beverage Industry
TX700FB family provides visualization and control for high-pressure washdown.
Oct 4th, 2021
Matthew Wright 10 18 E1547321527692
Specright CEO Matthew Wright Publishes Book on the Evolution of Products and Packaging
Wright documents his 20 year journey as a packaging executive and the monumental shifts that affect the industry still today—and how professionals can prepare for what’s next.
Oct 4th, 2021
Untitled
The BoxMaker’s Kristi Duvall Receives Industry Award for Wide Format Printing
Kristi Duvall, Vice President of Sales for The BoxMaker, received the 2021 Women in Wide Format Award from Big Picture Magazine.
Oct 1st, 2021
01078 Ppc Fp Logo Tm Cc 1024x192 Compressed 1
GTCR Acquires PPC Flexible Packaging
GTCR, a private equity firm, acquired PPC Flexible Packaging, a manufacturer of flexible films, bags, pouches, and prototype packaging.
Oct 1st, 2021
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
Sponsored
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
They are a delight around the world – and a challenge for manufacturers everywhere. The guide provides an analysis of the market trends and the corresponding requirements focusing on handling and infeed technology.
Oct 1st, 2021
Index
Leibinger Coding and Marking Systems Acquires SIS Ink Solution
Leibinger, a manufacturer of continuous inkjet solutions, acquired SIS Ink Solution, a manufacturing of continuous inkjet ink and solvent products that are used around the world.
Sep 28th, 2021
Siemens Simotics S 1 Fs2 Stainless Steel Motor
Servomotors
Siemens introduces the SIMOTICS S-1FS2 line of servomotors designed for the clean condition requirements of the food, beverage, sterile packaging, pharmaceutical, and other process industries.
Sep 28th, 2021
Toray Aerial 2021 Final For Pr
Toray Plastics Begins Production of PP Film Line
Toray Plastics’ Torayfan® Division’s new, state-of-the-art, 8.7-meter, five-layer, in-line coating PP film line with automated slitting began producing commercial volumes of packaging and label films in May.
Sep 28th, 2021
Untitled
Robotic Handling System
Agr International’s Gawis AF robotic handling system, in conjunction with the Gawis 4D measurement system, provides a solution for meeting both the need for comprehensive testing/measurement of bottles as well as a means to address throughput demands.
Sep 28th, 2021
Covectra Banner New 1400x829
Covectra: Enhanced Smart Label and Mobile Authentication
StellaGuard enhancements are designed to allow consumers to more easily and accurately identify, authenticate, and track genuine products and combat counterfeiting using their Android or Apple mobile device.
Sep 24th, 2021
Beckhoff Orlando Office
Beckhoff USA Opens Florida Office
The Orlando facility will boost sales and engineering support for a wide range of industries with a special focus on entertainment applications.
Sep 24th, 2021
Press Photo Posital Encoders+wheels
Posital to Showcase Programmable Position Sensors/Encoders at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SL-6358! Posital will showcase its programmable position sensors/encoders designed to provide cost-efficient versatility for packaging applications.
Sep 24th, 2021
Michelman 10th Annual Community Day Set High Resolution Image
Michelman Celebrates 10th Annual Global Day of Service
Today marks Michelman's 10th Anniversary of its annual Commitment to Community Day. Its over 400 global associates volunteer for various charitable and non-profit organizations throughout the USA, Belgium, India, Luxembourg, Japan, Singapore, and China.
Sep 24th, 2021
Logo Ra Jones
R.A Jones to Showcase its Multi-packing Machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-4400! R.A Jones will showcase its Meridian XR MPS-300 multi-packer for canned foods.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Untitled
nVenia to Host Headquarters Grand Opening
nVenia, a Duravant company, will hold a Manufacturing Day and Grand Opening event on October 1 to celebrate its workforce and the grand opening of its new headquarters in Wood Dale, Ill.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Columbia
Collaborative Robot Palletizer
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2838! Columbia/Okura LLC will launch its upgraded miniPAL® 2.0 collaborative robot palletizer featuring a UR10e cobot arm by Universal Robots.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Untitled
Vacuum Packaging Machine
Greif-Velox’s VeloVac FIBC uses a specially designed vacuum process to fill ultra-lightweight powders, such as carbon black and fumed silica, in a clean, safe manner into FIBCs.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Unknown
Silgan Manufacturing Sites Receive ISCC PLUS Certification
Silgan Dispensing announced that two of its plants in Connecticut, Thomaston and Watertown, attained ISCC PLUS Certification.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Image 3 Gawis User Interface
Measurement Testing System for Plastic Containers
Agr International’s Gawis 4D™ measurement testing system is designed to automate a number of critical bottle and preform measurements into a single operation.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Pregis Logo 4c
Pregis, Henkel Join Forces to Develop Sustainable Protective Packaging Solutions
Together, they will help advance the development of sustainable protective packaging solutions that meet environmental goals and address future packaging requirements.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Sliding Locks
Sliding Locks
Imao-Fixtureworks’ quarter-turn sliding locks allow the user to slide the stop, component, or plate into position, then lock with a quarter-turn of the knob.
Sep 22nd, 2021
The IP65/67-rated C7015 ultra-compact Industrial PC (left) supports machine mounting even in confined spaces and further minimizes footprint with directly attached EPP series EtherCAT P I/O modules (as shown on the right).
Beckhoff C7015 Industrial PC Provides IP65/67 Rating in Compact Form Factor
The powerful edge device integrates space-saving, fanless machine control directly into harsh production environments.
Sep 21st, 2021
Multi Conveyor Loop Conveyors Overview
Multi-Conveyor to Display Conveyor Technologies at PACK EPXO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2300! Multi-Conveyor will have several conveyor technologies on display with the claim of reviewing all of them in less than 30 seconds.
Sep 21st, 2021
Untitled
R&D/Leverage, with its Injection Molds, Blow Molds, and IP for Sale, to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SU-8455! R&D/Leverage USA will highlight its injection mold manufacturing capabilities.
Sep 21st, 2021
Untitled
Alcohol-resistant Ink for CIJ Printers
Diagraph’s Linx 3085 black alcohol-resistant ink is designed for use with its Linx 8900 Series continuous inkjet printers (CIJ).
Sep 20th, 2021