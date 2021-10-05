Ranpak Makes Strategic Investment in Creapaper GmbH

Creapaper uses a patented process to produce graspap, a raw material required for producing grasspaper, which helps reduce CO 2 emissions and water consumption across the global paper and packaging industry.

Creapaper has been rapidly expanding its reach across Europe through its development and placement of CO 2 -saving grasspaper products such as hygienic papers, food & carrying bags and single-use plastic replacements with retail clients in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Italy.

“Ranpak’s strategic investment in Creapaper reflects our continued commitment to sustainability and the use of natural substrates to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions,” said Omar Asali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. “Creapaper’s innovative grasspaper products are primed for expansion across global markets and complements Ranpak’s core paper products and sustainable packaging solutions. Working with Creapaper will advance our mission to replace plastic packaging with sustainable alternatives by expanding Ranpak’s eco-friendly solution set and paper SKUs for our growing customer base.”

Uwe D’Agnone, Founder and CEO of Creapaper added, "I am proud and honored to welcome global ecological game changers like Ranpak and JS Capital among our shareholders. Nine years ago, I started grasspaper with the vision to slow down the plastic avalanche rolling over our planet and to save trees from becoming toilet paper. Now my vision is becoming a reality and I am convinced that grasspaper will have a measurable impact soon.”

Creapaper announced concurrently that the company successfully completed financing round B with new investors including Ranpak, JS Capital, Schusterman Family Investments, and Soros Capital.

