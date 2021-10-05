Rohrer Corp. Acquires Coburn Carton Solutions

The addition of Coburn to Rohrer strengthens Rohrer’s printed folding carton capabilities with the strengthening of structural design, addition of large-format printing, and expertise in folding and gluing. Coburn’s strength in folding cartons will be integrated into Rohrer’s broad paperboard packaging product offering across new and existing customers and new industries.

Coburn Carton Solutions is based in Hayesville and Ashland, Ohio. Since its founding in 1966, it has grown as one of the industry’s top producers of printed folding cartons and point-of-purchase displays. Coburn serves a variety of industries, including food, pharmaceutical, household goods, and private label brands.

“Coburn Carton Solutions is a great company with talented employees. We are excited to have them on board,” said Steve Wirrig, CEO of Rohrer Corp. “Together, we can offer all of our customers unbeatable printed folding carton solutions through Rohrer’s ezComboSM programs and Coburn’s custom printing solutions.”

Todd Zimmerman, former owner of Coburn Carton Solutions added, “I am immensely proud of the Coburn team, and the business we have built over many years. I am confident the integration of our business into Rohrer’s network will make both businesses stronger, and position the Coburn operations for further investment, growth and job creation.”

Carmine Lombardi, Executive Vice President of Rohrer Corporation said, “Rohrer continues to innovate with sustainable packaging products like ecoComboSM post-consumer recycled materials and our All-Paper Blister. Acquiring Coburn helps us expand the sustainable packaging solutions we offer to our customers. At the same time, Coburn customers will now enjoy a one-stop-shop with Rohrer’s full suite of packaging solutions.”



