GTCR Acquires PPC Flexible Packaging

GTCR, a private equity firm, acquired PPC Flexible Packaging, a manufacturer of flexible films, bags, pouches, and prototype packaging.

PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC
Oct 1st, 2021
GTCR will partner with CEO Kevin Keneally and the management team at PPC as they continue to grow the business and expand the company's suite of packaging solutions. As part of the transaction, GTCR expects to commit significant incremental equity to fund future acquisitions and expansion opportunities.

Founded in 2017 by Kevin Keneally, PPC has grown through acquisition and organic growth to become a leading provider of short- and medium-run flexible packaging solutions. The company is a recognized pioneer in cleanroom packaging for healthcare and medical applications and snack and organic brands, as well as specialty produce, pet, nutraceutical, bakery, and horticulture markets. PPC operates ten manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and South America.

"Kevin and the PPC team have built a remarkable business in a short period of time by acquiring differentiated packaging assets focused on attractive end markets," said GTCR Managing Director David Donnini. "We look forward to being partners with the PPC team and continuing their successful consolidation of high-quality flexible packaging companies."

"PPC is excited to partner with GTCR. We will continue to support our customers with exceptional service while expanding our product offering through innovation and acquisitions," said PPC CEO Kevin Keneally. "GTCR brings unique experience in building industry-leading companies and expects to commit additional capital to fund growth."

Tom Ehrhart, Principal at GTCR, added: "PPC's innovative packaging solutions and dedication to exceptional customer service create a strong platform that sets the Company apart. We are thrilled to partner with Kevin and the PPC team."


PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC
The BoxMaker’s Kristi Duvall Receives Industry Award for Wide Format Printing
Kristi Duvall, Vice President of Sales for The BoxMaker, received the 2021 Women in Wide Format Award from Big Picture Magazine.
Oct 1st, 2021
Quadflex Recyclable Pet
Recyclable Flat Bottom Pouch
ProAmpac launches the QUADFLEX® recyclable flat bottom pouch that utilizes its R-2000 recyclable laminated mono PE film and is available in either a side gusseted with flat or pinched bottom stand up pouch.
Sep 29th, 2021
Leibinger Coding and Marking Systems Acquires SIS Ink Solution
Leibinger, a manufacturer of continuous inkjet solutions, acquired SIS Ink Solution, a manufacturing of continuous inkjet ink and solvent products that are used around the world.
Sep 28th, 2021
Siemens Simotics S 1 Fs2 Stainless Steel Motor
Servomotors
Siemens introduces the SIMOTICS S-1FS2 line of servomotors designed for the clean condition requirements of the food, beverage, sterile packaging, pharmaceutical, and other process industries.
Sep 28th, 2021
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
Handled with care: Your cookies and crackers deserve the best!
They are a delight around the world – and a challenge for manufacturers everywhere. The guide provides an analysis of the market trends and the corresponding requirements focusing on handling and infeed technology.
Oct 1st, 2021
Robotic Handling System
Agr International’s Gawis AF robotic handling system, in conjunction with the Gawis 4D measurement system, provides a solution for meeting both the need for comprehensive testing/measurement of bottles as well as a means to address throughput demands.
Sep 28th, 2021
Covectra Banner New 1400x829
Covectra: Enhanced Smart Label and Mobile Authentication
StellaGuard enhancements are designed to allow consumers to more easily and accurately identify, authenticate, and track genuine products and combat counterfeiting using their Android or Apple mobile device.
Sep 24th, 2021
Beckhoff Orlando Office
Beckhoff USA Opens Florida Office
The Orlando facility will boost sales and engineering support for a wide range of industries with a special focus on entertainment applications.
Sep 24th, 2021
Press Photo Posital Encoders+wheels
Posital to Showcase Programmable Position Sensors/Encoders at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SL-6358! Posital will showcase its programmable position sensors/encoders designed to provide cost-efficient versatility for packaging applications.
Sep 24th, 2021
Michelman 10th Annual Community Day Set High Resolution Image
Michelman Celebrates 10th Annual Global Day of Service
Today marks Michelman's 10th Anniversary of its annual Commitment to Community Day. Its over 400 global associates volunteer for various charitable and non-profit organizations throughout the USA, Belgium, India, Luxembourg, Japan, Singapore, and China.
Sep 24th, 2021
Logo Ra Jones
R.A Jones to Showcase its Multi-packing Machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-4400! R.A Jones will showcase its Meridian XR MPS-300 multi-packer for canned foods.
Sep 23rd, 2021
nVenia to Host Headquarters Grand Opening
nVenia, a Duravant company, will hold a Manufacturing Day and Grand Opening event on October 1 to celebrate its workforce and the grand opening of its new headquarters in Wood Dale, Ill.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Columbia
Collaborative Robot Palletizer
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2838! Columbia/Okura LLC will launch its upgraded miniPAL® 2.0 collaborative robot palletizer featuring a UR10e cobot arm by Universal Robots.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Vacuum Packaging Machine
Greif-Velox’s VeloVac FIBC uses a specially designed vacuum process to fill ultra-lightweight powders, such as carbon black and fumed silica, in a clean, safe manner into FIBCs.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Silgan Manufacturing Sites Receive ISCC PLUS Certification
Silgan Dispensing announced that two of its plants in Connecticut, Thomaston and Watertown, attained ISCC PLUS Certification.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Image 3 Gawis User Interface
Measurement Testing System for Plastic Containers
Agr International’s Gawis 4D™ measurement testing system is designed to automate a number of critical bottle and preform measurements into a single operation.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Pregis Logo 4c
Pregis, Henkel Join Forces to Develop Sustainable Protective Packaging Solutions
Together, they will help advance the development of sustainable protective packaging solutions that meet environmental goals and address future packaging requirements.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Sliding Locks
Sliding Locks
Imao-Fixtureworks’ quarter-turn sliding locks allow the user to slide the stop, component, or plate into position, then lock with a quarter-turn of the knob.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Multi Conveyor Loop Conveyors Overview
Multi-Conveyor to Display Conveyor Technologies at PACK EPXO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2300! Multi-Conveyor will have several conveyor technologies on display with the claim of reviewing all of them in less than 30 seconds.
Sep 21st, 2021
R&D/Leverage, with its Injection Molds, Blow Molds, and IP for Sale, to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SU-8455! R&D/Leverage USA will highlight its injection mold manufacturing capabilities.
Sep 21st, 2021
Alcohol-resistant Ink for CIJ Printers
Diagraph’s Linx 3085 black alcohol-resistant ink is designed for use with its Linx 8900 Series continuous inkjet printers (CIJ).
Sep 20th, 2021
Img 7700
PakTech Receives Sustainability Product of the Year Award
The Business Intelligence Group named PakTech’s handles Sustainability Product of the Year in the 2021 Sustainability Awards program.
Sep 20th, 2021
Cluster-Pak® eMerge™ Combo
WestRock to Display Automation Solutions at PACK EXPO 2021
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2023! Westrock will exhibit its latest innovations in sustainable, connected, and automated packaging solutions, including the debut of three new machines.
Sep 20th, 2021
Stock Developing A New Retort Process Debut 2022[2]
Stock America to Preview Retort Sterilization Process at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-3431! Stock American will preview a new concept in retort sterilization.
Sep 20th, 2021
Syntakt Square
Pearson Packaging Spins off Integration Business
Pearson Packaging Systems spun-off of its systems integration division, Pearson Systems Solutions Group, and the newly formed entity has been named Syntakt Packaging Integration to underscore the separation from Pearson’s machinery business.
Sep 20th, 2021
News New Ceo Usa
Brad Rogers Appointed CEO of Robatech USA Inc.
He will be responsible for strengthening Robatech’s sales and service team in the U.S. to provide the industry with high-quality gluing solutions and service performance.
Sep 20th, 2021
Berry Logo Cmyk Square
Berry Global to Expand its North American Foodservice Packaging Operations
Berry will expand its proprietary polypropylene thermoforming capabilities to manufacture clear drink cups and lids for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores, and other foodservice markets.
Sep 20th, 2021
1613792315525
Romark Logistics Earns 3PL and Cold Storage Provider Awards
Romark Logistics, a third-party logistics company supporting all facets of the supply chain, has been recognized as a Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider for the food and beverage industry by Food Logistics magazine.
Sep 20th, 2021
Signode Pack Point A15
Signode To Highlight Latest Automation Advancements At PACK EXPO 2021
See it at PACK EXPO 2021 (Las Vegas, September 27-29) Booth #C-5022.
Sep 17th, 2021
Allpax Digital Chart Recorder Front Historical Large Angled (003)[2]
Allpax to Debut Digital Chart Recorder at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-3429! Allpax will debut its solid-state digital chart recorder that offers data recording and data integrity benefits and eliminates deviations common to paper charts.
Sep 17th, 2021