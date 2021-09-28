Leibinger Coding and Marking Systems Acquires SIS Ink Solution

The addition of SIS Ink Solution expands Leibinger’s strategic capabilities in the development and manufacturing of high-quality ink products. The acquisition will expand Leibinger’s portfolio of inks and solvents and will allow the company to further extend its ability to meet the unique coding and marking needs of its current and future customers.

“I’m pleased to welcome the SIS Ink Solution team to Leibinger,” said Christina Leibinger, CEO of Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG. “With the addition of SIS to our existing global network of strategic fluid partners, Leibinger immediately expands its broad portfolio of high-performance ink products to customers around the world. In addition, the decades of experience of SIS’ ink development and its expansive, high-quality manufacturing capabilities puts Leibinger in a unique position to quickly respond to emerging needs for additional ink products for existing and new coding and marking applications. “

Werner Schmickl, SIS Ink Solution founder and CEO, will continue leading SIS as General Manager. “The acquisition of SIS by Leibinger is the culmination of our long-term partnership,” said Mr. Schmickl. “I’m very excited about the benefits for both our customers and our employees in this next chapter of the SIS story.”

In addition to the acquisition of SIS Ink Solution, Leibinger also announced the opening of its own ink testing and development laboratory. The close integration of this new facility and its capabilities with Leibinger’s existing R&D and manufacturing plants in Tuttlingen, Germany will ensure the fully optimized performance of existing and new fluid products inside Leibinger’s coding and marking equipment.



