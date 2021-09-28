Toray Plastics Begins Production of PP Film Line

The customized, proprietary equipment is considered by Toray to be one of the most capable BOPP film lines in the world. It is enabling Toray to expand its flexible packaging product lines, including a robust label portfolio, and manufacture highly-engineered next-generation laminations and mono-material films. The unique, energy-efficient line also gives a boost to Toray’s own sustainability initiative by reducing the company’s carbon footprint further. The additional OPP capacity is targeted for packaging, label, medical, and industrial applications.

“Toray has always been committed to innovation and growth on behalf of its customers, and this new line enhances our ability to offer them a greater variety of film options while helping them commercialize their projects effectively and efficiently,” says Christopher Roy, Executive Vice President, Toray Plastics (America). “The entire Toray team is very proud of the division’s accomplishment, especially given the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.” Roy adds that the Torayfan Division has plans for more automation in 2021, an upgrade of an existing line in 2021-22, and a new metallizer in 2022. “It’s a very exciting time for Toray and the division.”



