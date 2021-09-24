Posital to Showcase Programmable Position Sensors/Encoders at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SL-6358! Posital will showcase its programmable position sensors/encoders designed to provide cost-efficient versatility for packaging applications.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Posital
Sep 24th, 2021
Press Photo Posital Encoders+wheels

Getting exactly the right position sensor for a specific packaging application can be challenging, but with Posital’s programmable rotary encoders, users have a cost-effective and convenient way of configuring sensors to deliver exactly what’s needed.

With programmable IXARC encoders, key performance characteristics such as resolution, communications interfaces and measurement ranges can be set up through firmware updates, with no need for mechanical changes. This helps users fine-tune their devices for optimal performance. It also benefits distributors and machine builders who can reduce parts inventories while still offering a wide range of performance characteristics. Posital’s UBIFAST programming tool provides an easy-to-use wireless interface for making software updates.

For Posital’s programmable incremental encoders, resolution (anywhere between one to 16384 pulses per revolution), direction and communications interface driver (HTL or TTL) can all be defined through software parameters. In the case of absolute encoders with analog interfaces, their outputs – current or voltage - can be ‘scaled’ so that a predetermined range of mechanical motion (anything from a fraction of a turn to several hundred rotations) can be set span the full electrical output range, significantly improving accuracy for simple analog control systems.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

Companies in this article
Posital
Covectra Banner New 1400x829
Covectra: Enhanced Smart Label and Mobile Authentication
StellaGuard enhancements are designed to allow consumers to more easily and accurately identify, authenticate, and track genuine products and combat counterfeiting using their Android or Apple mobile device.
Sep 24th, 2021
Beckhoff Orlando Office
Beckhoff USA Opens Florida Office
The Orlando facility will boost sales and engineering support for a wide range of industries with a special focus on entertainment applications.
Sep 24th, 2021
Press Photo Posital Encoders+wheels
Posital to Showcase Programmable Position Sensors/Encoders at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SL-6358! Posital will showcase its programmable position sensors/encoders designed to provide cost-efficient versatility for packaging applications.
Sep 24th, 2021
Michelman 10th Annual Community Day Set High Resolution Image
Michelman Celebrates 10th Annual Global Day of Service
Today marks Michelman's 10th Anniversary of its annual Commitment to Community Day. Its over 400 global associates volunteer for various charitable and non-profit organizations throughout the USA, Belgium, India, Luxembourg, Japan, Singapore, and China.
Sep 24th, 2021
Medical Vials Cold Chain 5f2ad373de2f6 png
ISTA Pharma Committee Technical Exchange: Oct. 5 and 12
The Oct 5 session will include an update on latest activities in temperature-controlled logistics (new glossary of terms, guidance document updates) and the Oct. 12 session will be an open industry discussion about trends, standard 20 and 7E.
Sep 23rd, 2021
SYNTEGON RPP: HIGH-TECH ROBOTIC SOLUTION WITH EXPERT INDUSTRY KNOW-HOW
Sponsored
SYNTEGON RPP: HIGH-TECH ROBOTIC SOLUTION WITH EXPERT INDUSTRY KNOW-HOW
Automation in packaging is a fast growing trend. The Syntegon RPP platform offers a whole range of possible configurations to suit your requirements. We help you to reach your production targets.
Sep 16th, 2021
Untitled
nVenia to Host Headquarters Grand Opening
nVenia, a Duravant company, will hold a Manufacturing Day and Grand Opening event on October 1 to celebrate its workforce and the grand opening of its new headquarters in Wood Dale, Ill.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Columbia
Collaborative Robot Palletizer
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2838! Columbia/Okura LLC will launch its upgraded miniPAL® 2.0 collaborative robot palletizer featuring a UR10e cobot arm by Universal Robots.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Untitled
Vacuum Packaging Machine
Greif-Velox’s VeloVac FIBC uses a specially designed vacuum process to fill ultra-lightweight powders, such as carbon black and fumed silica, in a clean, safe manner into FIBCs.
Sep 23rd, 2021
Unknown
Silgan Manufacturing Sites Receive ISCC PLUS Certification
Silgan Dispensing announced that two of its plants in Connecticut, Thomaston and Watertown, attained ISCC PLUS Certification.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Image 3 Gawis User Interface
Measurement Testing System for Plastic Containers
Agr International’s Gawis 4D™ measurement testing system is designed to automate a number of critical bottle and preform measurements into a single operation.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Pregis Logo 4c
Pregis, Henkel Join Forces to Develop Sustainable Protective Packaging Solutions
Together, they will help advance the development of sustainable protective packaging solutions that meet environmental goals and address future packaging requirements.
Sep 22nd, 2021
Sliding Locks
Sliding Locks
Imao-Fixtureworks’ quarter-turn sliding locks allow the user to slide the stop, component, or plate into position, then lock with a quarter-turn of the knob.
Sep 22nd, 2021
The IP65/67-rated C7015 ultra-compact Industrial PC (left) supports machine mounting even in confined spaces and further minimizes footprint with directly attached EPP series EtherCAT P I/O modules (as shown on the right).
Beckhoff C7015 Industrial PC Provides IP65/67 Rating in Compact Form Factor
The powerful edge device integrates space-saving, fanless machine control directly into harsh production environments.
Sep 21st, 2021
Multi Conveyor Loop Conveyors Overview
Multi-Conveyor to Display Conveyor Technologies at PACK EPXO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2300! Multi-Conveyor will have several conveyor technologies on display with the claim of reviewing all of them in less than 30 seconds.
Sep 21st, 2021
Untitled
R&D/Leverage, with its Injection Molds, Blow Molds, and IP for Sale, to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SU-8455! R&D/Leverage USA will highlight its injection mold manufacturing capabilities.
Sep 21st, 2021
Untitled
Alcohol-resistant Ink for CIJ Printers
Diagraph’s Linx 3085 black alcohol-resistant ink is designed for use with its Linx 8900 Series continuous inkjet printers (CIJ).
Sep 20th, 2021
Img 7700
PakTech Receives Sustainability Product of the Year Award
The Business Intelligence Group named PakTech’s handles Sustainability Product of the Year in the 2021 Sustainability Awards program.
Sep 20th, 2021
Cluster-Pak® eMerge™ Combo
WestRock to Display Automation Solutions at PACK EXPO 2021
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-2023! Westrock will exhibit its latest innovations in sustainable, connected, and automated packaging solutions, including the debut of three new machines.
Sep 20th, 2021
Stock Developing A New Retort Process Debut 2022[2]
Stock America to Preview Retort Sterilization Process at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-3431! Stock American will preview a new concept in retort sterilization.
Sep 20th, 2021
More in Supplier News
News New Ceo Usa
Brad Rogers Appointed CEO of Robatech USA Inc.
He will be responsible for strengthening Robatech’s sales and service team in the U.S. to provide the industry with high-quality gluing solutions and service performance.
Sep 20th, 2021
Berry Logo Cmyk Square
Berry Global to Expand its North American Foodservice Packaging Operations
Berry will expand its proprietary polypropylene thermoforming capabilities to manufacture clear drink cups and lids for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores, and other foodservice markets.
Sep 20th, 2021
1613792315525
Romark Logistics Earns 3PL and Cold Storage Provider Awards
Romark Logistics, a third-party logistics company supporting all facets of the supply chain, has been recognized as a Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider for the food and beverage industry by Food Logistics magazine.
Sep 20th, 2021
Signode Pack Point A15
Signode To Highlight Latest Automation Advancements At PACK EXPO 2021
See it at PACK EXPO 2021 (Las Vegas, September 27-29) Booth #C-5022.
Sep 17th, 2021
Allpax Digital Chart Recorder Front Historical Large Angled (003)[2]
Allpax to Debut Digital Chart Recorder at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-3429! Allpax will debut its solid-state digital chart recorder that offers data recording and data integrity benefits and eliminates deviations common to paper charts.
Sep 17th, 2021
Curve Conveyors Sideflexing Insert Roller By Multi Conveyor Hr
High-Speed Curve Control for Food Tray Stability
Multi-Conveyor built a conveyor system for a globally-recognized food manufacturer. A section of the conveyor, two lines in tandem, focuses on insert-roller belting with LBP transitions chosen to help stabilize light-weight food trays through curves.
Sep 16th, 2021
99664
New Age Industrial Offers Aluminum Products for Foodservice and Material Handling Applications
Aluminum extruder and fabricator New Age Industrial designs and manufactures lightweight, aluminum products to meet customers exact needs. Its products, including order picker platforms, will never rust or corrode.
Sep 16th, 2021
2021 09 15 Pack Expo Proseal Tray Sealing Solutions
Sustainability and OEE Take Center Stage for Proseal at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-5244! Proseal will exhibit its tray sealing solutions that combine high speeds, maximum efficiencies, and effective product protection and presentation with sustainability benefits.
Sep 16th, 2021
Alpha Flex Printer 2nd
Print/Fill/Seal Machine for Sachets
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth # C-4703! V-Shapes will debut its AlphaFlex print/fill/seal machine designed for the production of single-dose sachets.
Sep 16th, 2021
Michelman Packcon And Ifca Awards News Release High Resolution Image
Michelman Wins Innovative Packaging Materials Award
Michelman's Michem® Coat 525 received a Silver Award for Innovative Packaging Materials at China's 2021 PACKCON Star Awards.
Sep 16th, 2021
Eagle Product Inspection
X-ray Inspection Software
Eagle Product Inspection’s TraceServer™ software captures and records production data at every pass, connects up to 32 x-ray inspection machines at once, and consolidates information and images into an easily-accessible centralized database.
Sep 15th, 2021
Cw3 Run Wet Combination System
Loma Systems to Showcase Its Latest Technologies at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-4222! Loma Systems will showcase its x-ray inspection and metal detection solutions for harsh washdown environments.
Sep 15th, 2021