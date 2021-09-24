Beckhoff USA Opens Florida Office

The 2,850-sq-ft office is strategically located to provide opportunities for training, seminars, sales, and engineering support for customers throughout Florida, driving business development and market share gains.

The new facility and its local staff will support a wide range of new and existing customers – including machine builder OEMs, manufacturers and systems integrators – while putting a special emphasis on the area’s numerous entertainment applications. Ideal for theme park and entertainment applications, PC-based control and EtherCAT solutions from Beckhoff continue to grow in popularity among engineering teams at many of the area’s top vacation destinations due to the technologies’ fast cycle times, high-precision motion control and real-time networking capabilities.

“Florida contains an impressive number of automation innovators, so we are excited to cement our presence with the new Orlando office,” said Steve Rastberger, Regional Director – Eastern U.S. at Beckhoff Automation LLC. “Companies across the state and nearby theme park and entertainment applications are pushing the limits of automation technology, so it is critical for us to have a location that offers more training, seminars and support. Our established local sales and application engineering teams are thrilled about how this footprint expansion will strengthen existing business relationships and begin many more.”

