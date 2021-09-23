nVenia to Host Headquarters Grand Opening

Located at 750 North Wood Dale Road, nVenia's 256,000 sq ft office and manufacturing facility is currently fully operational, providing over 200 jobs and economic investment to the Wood Dale community. The company will be joined by a variety of local and state officials including the City of Wood Dale, the DuPage County Economic Development Committee, and more.

Manufacturing Day, held annually on the first Friday in October and sponsored nationally by the Manufacturing USA network, works with industry, academic organizations, and public entities to raise awareness about advanced manufacturing careers and prepare the current and next generation workforce for the skills and jobs of the future.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.