Michelman Celebrates 10th Annual Global Day of Service

This year's event marks the second year in a row managing through the COVID pandemic. Michelman’s vaccinated associates will participate in outdoor volunteer activities while wearing masks and gloves and following social distancing guidelines.

The initiative was created by Michelman's current President & CEO, Steve Shifman, and was inspired by the company's core value of Giving. Shifman explained his pride in the organization, "I am amazed to see how the scope of these volunteer efforts has grown. This relatively small initiative that began nine years ago has grown into a worldwide endeavor with hundreds of associates planning to volunteer at over 25 organizations. Our associates continue to exemplify the value of Giving even throughout COVID, and this commitment to our annual day of service is truly inspiring."

