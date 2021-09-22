Silgan Manufacturing Sites Receive ISCC PLUS Certification

ISCC PLUS is the industry’s leading certification for the Mass Balance protocol, which enables tracking of recycled or bio-based material in the production of resin. Resin produced using circular materials as part of a Mass Balance process is identical to that made with fossil fuel-based virgin resin.

“Sustainability isn’t just a trend, it’s a real business opportunity to drive improvement and value, both for Silgan Dispensing and our partners,” said John Ferro, vice president of marketing and innovation at Silgan Dispensing. “Renewable resin produced through a certified mass balance approach is another pillar of our overall sustainability strategy and helps improve the circularity of the materials used in our products.”

Silgan Dispensing already offers the industry’s widest array of post-consumer recycled (PCR) dispensing solutions. With this certification, the company now is able to offer its customers another sustainable option for beauty, fragrance and personal-care dispensers made with ISCC certified materials. Included in this line are jars, lotion and fragrance pumps and foamers.

“This is an exciting evolution of our product line,” said Renato Lenzi, director of innovation and new product development at Silgan Dispensing. “Our Thomaston location already offers seven product families that are made with mechanical PCR in multiple colors, and now they also can be made using ISCC certified materials.”



