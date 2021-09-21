Attendees visiting the R&D/Leverage exhibit will be able to experience the following range of capabilities:

Precision Injection Molds: R&D/Leverage offers precision injection molds for the food and beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets. The company specializes in high precision, high cavitation, single face, two-shot, stack, units, and prototype molds. R&D/Leverage also offers a full molding service in-house for sampling and qualification.

Preform Molds: R&D/Leverage supplies the industry with high performance Preform molds from 1 – 96 cavities in a variety of pitches along with the design and manufacture of End of Arm Tooling. The company’s mold plates are made from pre-hard stainless steel, and stack components are made from heat treated 420 stainless steel, to prevent corrosion and extend usable life. R&D/Leverage also specializes in refurbishment, restacking/product changes, and reverse engineering.

Liberty Injection Blow Molds: R&D/Leverage is the leading manufacturer of Injection Blow Mold (IBM) tooling. The Liberty IBM System is a paradigm shift in IBM tool design. R&D/Leverage has cured the main frustrations that cost converters time, money, and cause quality problems as well as pose safety risks.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



Blow Mold Tooling: R&D/Leverage has a wealth of experience in the design and manufacturing of two-stage blow molds. Standardized designs allow the firm to be competitive in both price and delivery. Further, the company’s expertise enables it to evaluate the preform design specific to each bottle concept to ensure that optimum stretch ratios are achieved. From this information, R&D/Leverage can also determine bottle wall thickness and shrinkage rates. The company supplies blow mold tooling for a wide range of two-stage machines.

Injection Stretch Blow Molds: R&D/Leverage is the world's leader in single stage PET tooling. It offers a complete solution for all PET converters, large and small, with worldwide sales coverage, product evaluation, product and tool design, prototype models, pilot and production tooling, and technical service assistance. The company supplies tools for a range of one stage injection stretch blow machines.

Intellectual property for sale:

R&D/Leverage is also offering two intellectual property designs: DispensEZ and Internal Thread and Drain-back Pour Spout Design.