Brad Rogers Appointed CEO of Robatech USA Inc.

Rogers has a solid technical background and an extensive international experience. Starting as a technician, he quickly moved up into management positions, working for different international employers in sales, business development and marketing.

“I am proud to be part of Robatech, a company with a great world-wide reputation. Robatech USA Inc. has a strong team that renders excellent services to our customers. My challenge will be to establish Robatech’s European company values in the American market in order to deliver perfectly fitting gluing systems to the industry,” says Rogers.

