High-Speed Curve Control for Food Tray Stability

Multi-Conveyor built a conveyor system for a globally-recognized food manufacturer. A section of the conveyor, two lines in tandem, focuses on insert-roller belting with LBP transitions chosen to help stabilize light-weight food trays through curves.

Multi-Conveyor
Sep 16th, 2021
This video focuses on a small part of that line, namely two tandem conveyor sections that required tray stability through high-powered 90° degree turns.

Filled food trays are transported to the infeed end of each conveyor shown. Each line also discharges into a palletizer infeed which requires positive forward product movement with occasional accumulation.

Side-flexing radius flush grid modular plastic belt with insert rollers by Intralox was the perfect fit for this application. LPB transitions were used on the infeed.

Modular plastic belting is commonly used for radius curves requiring low back pressure accumulation. Adjustable product guide rails provided additional assistance throughout the entire system.

Multi-Conveyor
