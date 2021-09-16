Michelman Wins Innovative Packaging Materials Award

Michelman stood out from more than 20 companies after a comprehensive evaluation by event attendees and industry judges. Guangzhou Procter & Gamble Technology Innovation Co., Ltd., Hewlett-Packard (China) Co., Ltd., Shunqihe (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd., Department of Printing and Packaging of Wuhan University, RRD Asia, Dongguan City Jingli Can Co., Ltd., Fudan Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts, Shenzhen Green Song Design Consulting Co., Ltd., Wuhan Pufan Design, and other end-user representatives participated in the judging.

The coating was highly rated during the evaluation, scoring high marks for being PFAS-free, repulpable, and compostable. Michem® Coat 525 also provides maximum oil and grease performance in molding pulp and other fiber-based food service applications.

Michem Coat 525 is a Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI)-certified compostable coating.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.