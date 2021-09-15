Loma Systems to Showcase Its Latest Technologies at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

The new CW3 RUN-WET® Combo System (shown), a fully IP69 rated checkweigher and metal detector system, is designed following industry leading hygienic principles to provide quicker and easier cleaning. Launched earlier this year the CW3 RUN-WET Combo system and standalone checkweigher offer a host of new and smartly designed features to maximize production efficiencies, including easier to wash frames with quick surface water runoff, minimal welds and reduced contaminant traps for optimum deep cleaning. To minimize the risk of water ingress the systems are fully IP69 rated.

If you are looking for a metal detector for different applications, then on display you can find a great selection including Flex Conveyor, Pipeline, Vertical Fall and Waferthin. You can even bring along small product samples that Loma can test at the show. If wanting to detect more than metal, then see Loma’s innovative X5 Space Saver on display. The system is built with Loma’s strong experience of food industry inspection systems and offers first-class CCP protection in the smallest footprint possible at a line length of just 1000mm. This system offers good detection levels on a wide range of hard and soft contaminants including all metals, bone, glass, dense plastics, within most packaging types, including foil trays or metallized film. The X5 Space Saver comes complete with full color touchscreen, multilevel password access storing data logged events for traceability, image optimization, AAT technology and much more.

For those around on Tuesday, 28 September, Loma will be hosting a happy hour in its booth from 3 to 5 pm, and its sales and technical experts look forward to welcoming people.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.







