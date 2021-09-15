Robopac to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

Keeping operators safe is Robopac’s top priority. Robopac's Robot S7 portable stretch wrappers new blue light increases safety by emitting a powerful blue light on the floor a few feet ahead in the direction of travel of the machine. It warns anyone around the machine that the Robot S7 is approaching, thus preventing any contact. An easily accessible emergency button makes the machine easy to stop. The machine rudder with inclined knobs prevents dangerous objects from getting caught. Pedestrian safety has been further improved thanks to the new bumper which is also closed at the top. New LED lighting at the top of the mast indicates machine status letting everyone know that the machine is operational. The film carriage includes a closing door to protect the operator from rotating parts inside. To ensure your operator’s safe, the automatic cycle start is inhibited if the film carriage door is open.

Robopac's Robot S7 portable stretch wrapper is also available with R-Connect. R-Connect is the technologically advanced monitoring system that combines innovation and connection, allowing complete control of Robot S7 operation and total customer support. The main advantage is total peace of mind regarding machine operation, which includes the verification of all running costs and optimisation of production performance. In fact, the system minimizes machine downtime and manages maintenance operations in the best possible way, also providing an immediate troubleshooting procedure, including a complete remote update of the machine management software.



