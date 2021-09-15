OTTO Motors and Significans Automation Partner to Bring Robotics to the Printing and Packaging Industry

With the partnership, Significans Automation, which specializes in delivering next-generation automation to printing and packaging companies, is now able to offer customers a true end-to-end solution with the addition of OTTO Motors’ flexible and intelligent autonomous mobile robots for the handling of materials.

AMRs are advanced robots designed to transport raw and work-in-progress materials throughout the factory floor in pedestrian-heavy areas and have been proven to be more efficient and cost-effective than humans, conveyors, or fixed-path transporters. In fact, OTTO AMRs were found to be only 10% the cost of a full-time equivalent for manual cart movement and only 20% of the costs associated with a driver and forklift.

Both Significans Automation and OTTO Motors are working together to introduce ARM technology that is designed to meet specific business requirements. “Significans went through an extensive search to find the right robotics partner. We recognized the tremendous power and flexibility of OTTO’s single grid to control every robotic process in the environment,” says Marc Raad, President of Significans Automation. “It’s one grid, one integration, and one truly unified production platform.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

“As the print and packaging industry moves towards automation, material handling remains one of the most challenging processes to automate. Implementing an intelligent, flexible and scalable material-handling system with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) can help solve this problem,” says Rick Baker, CRO of OTTO Motors.

According to Sean Davis, Significans Automation’s Director of Technology, “Significans’ goal from the start, has always been to unify our front-end software automation services with back-end robotic solutions. As a result, this partnership marks the beginning of an exciting future for our customers who can now incorporate true robotics into their business processes.”

“Significans Automation has done incredible work to help innovate and automate graphics operations and workflows in preparation for a robotic future,” adds John Stikes, Director, Strategic Alliances of OTTO Motors. “As a trusted member of the OTTO Motors Partner Network, Significans Automation now offers AMR technology to help their customers tackle labor shortages, scale their businesses, and outperform the competition.”

