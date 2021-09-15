Jeff Miller Appointed Regional Sales Manager, Central United States and Central Canada for Pharmaworks

“This is a very exciting time at Pharmaworks. We just debuted our new TF1 Blister Machine, a cost-effective solution ideal for low-volume production. The TF1 completes our product portfolio – we now offer a variety of high-quality blister packaging equipment, from entry-level to the most sophisticated systems with all the bells and whistles,” said Chad Tyler, Director of Sales at Pharmaworks. “Jeff is a valuable addition to our team. He is an expert in our industry, with a great deal of technical and application knowledge. Customers say he’s a true asset, smart and down to earth.”

Miller brings 30 years of experience with pharmaceutical packaging equipment. Most recently, he was Senior Packaging Equipment Engineer at Teva Pharmaceuticals. Previously, he was Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast United States at Uhlmann Packaging Systems.

“I’ve worked with Pharmaworks from the customer side for over 20 years. I know from personal experience that they are the best in the business, providing world-class equipment and superior service,” said Miller. “The Central United States and Central Canada are important regions to Pharmaworks. I’m eager to deliver comprehensive and timely sales support to help customers reach their production goals with our innovative and reliable solutions.”

