Regal Beloit to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

The Modsort Trident has a four-zone infeed that gaps a product, reads the package, and sends it down a belt, where it then diverts left, right or straight on a 30-degree spur-curve to one of three sorting locations.

“The Modsort Trident is ideal as a secondary sortation station in a fulfillment center and works well with parcel post, e-commerce and warehouse distribution applications,” said Jeremy Fryman, SystemPlast product manager, Regal. “This sortation system can accommodate up to 50 cartons per minute on average, with a weight limit of 50 pounds. It utilizes a 34 inch wide (between frame) x 66 inch long triple-belt divert for polybags, boxes, flats and some types of totes. Modsort Trident technology uses 24-volt DC power and requires only a simple power drop and Ethernet connection to customer warehouse management solution. Designed to be mobile (the unit comes on heavy duty casters) and can be redeployed if needed to another location.”

Regal’s System Plast iCOF condition monitoring device is designed to monitor the condition of a manufacturing line or a part of it by measuring the coefficient of friction (COF) of a chain or belt while it is running. It returns the average value and trend of the COF. The goal is to maintain line efficiency and an optimum cleaning regime.

“The iCOF device can be used in any conveyor, where a stable friction is the critical point. In dry lines, this value can more easily be affected by several factors, including the cleaning conditions of the conveyors,” said Brad Gossard vice president and general manager, PTS Conveying, Regal. “Inliners, feeders or the points where the containers change their speed quickly are the areas to watch. The iCOF condition monitoring device can also be used in mass conveyors to keep the back-line pressure under control.”

The iCOF device can be mounted on a conveyor and integrated in the line control system. Without any operator intervention, the system will independently measure the friction at regular intervals. With these data, it is possible to calculate an average value and the related trend and set alerts to take corrective action.

