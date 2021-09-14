AAA20 Group to Introduce Subscription-based Robotic Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

The adoption of subscription-based automation solutions are growing rapidly in the packaging industry – most notably for end-of-line palletizing. This approach to capital equipment acquisition provides an exceptional countermeasure against skyrocketing labor costs while protecting against equipment obsolescence. According to Karen Mallouk, Co-Founder of Las Vegas-based AAA20 Group, LLC, “By utilizing RaaS, growing companies can reallocate their workforce toward higher level activities, and as a result, conserve valuable working capital. Our program eliminates the need for any robotics expertise whatsoever, as our application experts will fully configure the robots and deliver a turn-key solution. The implementation process is efficient, convenient, and offers the benefits of 100% financing. By leasing the labor-saving robots, funding may be allocated as an operating cost versus a capital expense.”

AAA20 Group specializes in safe, efficient, collaborative robotic solutions that are perfectly matched to customer requirements. This unique approach offers a risk-free opportunity to gain the benefits of world-class automation robotics in their palletizing operation. No long-term commitments are required, there is no software or AI to develop, and no specialized robotics expertise is required by the customer. Mallouk adds: “PACK EXPO provides an excellent opportunity to meet our prospects face-to-face, and discuss their unique palletizing requirements. Once we demonstrate the many business advantages with our solution, the RaaS return on investment becomes very clear.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.





