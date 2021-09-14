Deborah McRonald Appointed Chief Corporate Development Officer for Danimer Scientific

With years of experience leading business development and technology licensing initiatives across the pharmaceutical, consumer goods, maternal and infant nutrition, and food and beverage industries, McRonald will focus on developing external collaborations that drive revenue and fulfill the Company’s mission of reducing plastic waste across the globe. These collaborations are expected to include potential licensing or joint-venture agreements with various partners to further increase market applications for Danimer’s technology and materials, as well as to enhance the Company’s returns on invested capital.

“As our rapid growth plans progress, we will continue developing a strong portfolio of customer and industry collaborations, and Deborah is the ideal candidate to execute this strategy,” said Stephen E. Croskrey, Chief Executive Officer at Danimer Scientific. “Her years of experience at Nestlé establishing many types of partnerships, including new forms of consumer packaging, will be invaluable in guiding our own strategic collaborations. We are excited to welcome Deborah to the Danimer family.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

McRonald joins Danimer after almost eight years of overseeing Technology Licensing within Open Innovation & Venturing at Nestlé’s international headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland. Previous to Nestlé, she led Business Development at Wyeth Nutrition, a company focused on maternal and infant nutrition. She holds a Master of International Affairs with a concentration in International Finance and Business from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts from Assumption College in Politics and Philosophy.

“Since my first encounter with Danimer, I have been impressed by the team’s passionate and innovative approach to reducing the environmental impacts of plastic waste,” said McRonald. “It is exciting to join Danimer at this critical juncture for the Company’s growth. I look forward to working with the team to drive strategic collaborations that support Danimer’s mission and deliver value to shareholders.”



