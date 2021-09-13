Mamata to Exhibit Latest Innovation at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

Designed with conventional servo technology, the M-200 Ultra is a simplex hf/f/s roll stock machine that offers comparable outputs to a duplex machine while decreasing manufacturing costs. The innovative technology is ideal for companies that package food products, such as nuts, grains, dried fruits and vegetables, chips, pretzels, snack mixes, candy, nutritional supplements, kitchen spices, pet food, and more.

Compared to a standard duplex machine, the M-200 Ultra occupies a smaller footprint within a manufacturing facility while boasting Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) yields of 95% or higher.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

Mamata’s M-200 Ultra features two filling stations that allow manufacturing companies to fill pouches with multiple items on the same machine. The filler’s carousel design offers quick, easy changeovers that can be completed in under 30 min, increasing OEE and productivity of the machine.

“In manufacturing, time is money, so companies are looking to maximize their return on investment with machines that can package products quicker and get them to market faster,” said Varun Patel, Mamata’s Vice President in North, Central and South America. “Since 2010, Mamata has blended innovation and technology to create machines with superior packaging capabilities and rapid changeovers, and we expect the M-200 Ultra to revolutionize production for small, medium and large manufacturers.”



