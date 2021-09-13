Liquibox to Showcase Latest Bag-in-box Packaging Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

The Liquibox team will be welcoming attendees to interact with bag-in-box packaging in a real-world setting and learn about the impressive performance and sustainability benefits of Liquibox flexible packaging solutions.

The booth will feature the award-winning Liquipure® portfolio, which offers mono-material flexible packaging for both barrier and non-barrier applications. Launched early this year, the revolutionary design was the first-to-market recycle-ready flexible packaging for bag-in-box beverages such as post-mix syrup and water. Visitors will be able to see the various applications and learn how Liquipure can help companies meet their sustainability objectives.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.



Liquibox also plans to highlight its new e-commerce ready bag-in-box. Developed in partnership with Westrock, the recently commercialized solution passed Amazon’s ISTA-6 testing to qualify as Ships in Own Container (SIOC). This pioneering approach to e-commerce packaging reduces waste and ensures products arrive undamaged to wow consumers. Designed to withstand the rigors of the e-commerce supply chain, the SIOC bag-in-box helps customers protect their products and their brand, plus it enables the growth of their online fulfillment business.

In addition to Liquipure and e-commerce, the Liquibox booth will display filler offerings, a wide variety of market solutions such as the original urn-liner, and an unmatched range of fitments and dispensers from Worldwide Dispensers™, which is now a part of Liquibox.



