Regional Packaging Companies Form the Novvia Group

Derived from the Latin words novus (new) and via (way), Novvia Group represents a commitment to setting a new industry standard as a national stocking distributor with trusted local relationships and a comprehensive suite of customized products and services. The company today formally introduced its new corporate brand identity and website.

“Already unified by our shared values, industry-leading talent and passion for best-in-class customer service, our family of great companies will now be further united by a dynamic holding company name and brand identity,” said Sarah Macdonald, CEO of Novvia Group and President of C.L. Smith. “While Novvia Group provides an appropriate level of corporate identity, our individual company names will remain and, indeed, be championed to leverage the local and personalized service that has led to deep and lasting customer loyalty over many decades.”

“We are extremely pleased to have brought together this outstanding group of companies under the Novvia Group brand,” said Alec Hufnagel and Sandy Osborne, Managing Directors at Kelso. “We remain firmly committed to continued investment in support of Novvia’s growth, both organically and through additional acquisitions, in order to further expand the company’s national presence and product offerings across a wide range of end markets.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

