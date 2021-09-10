Regional Packaging Companies Form the Novvia Group

A group of leading regional packing companies backed by Kelso & Company including Inmark, C.L. Smith, Silver Spur, and Container Supply united to form The Novvia Group, a high-quality packaging solutions company with domestic and international customers.

C.L. Smith & Co.
Sep 10th, 2021
Novvia New Name Press Release Final 9 9 2021 1

Derived from the Latin words novus (new) and via (way), Novvia Group represents a commitment to setting a new industry standard as a national stocking distributor with trusted local relationships and a comprehensive suite of customized products and services. The company today formally introduced its new corporate brand identity and website.

“Already unified by our shared values, industry-leading talent and passion for best-in-class customer service, our family of great companies will now be further united by a dynamic holding company name and brand identity,” said Sarah Macdonald, CEO of Novvia Group and President of C.L. Smith. “While Novvia Group provides an appropriate level of corporate identity, our individual company names will remain and, indeed, be championed to leverage the local and personalized service that has led to deep and lasting customer loyalty over many decades.”

“We are extremely pleased to have brought together this outstanding group of companies under the Novvia Group brand,” said Alec Hufnagel and Sandy Osborne, Managing Directors at Kelso. “We remain firmly committed to continued investment in support of Novvia’s growth, both organically and through additional acquisitions, in order to further expand the company’s national presence and product offerings across a wide range of end markets.”

Accurate Box's Digital Printer
Accurate Box Co. Enters the World of Digital Printing
Accurate Box Co. purchased a new high-speed digital printer that will allow it to print double-sided boxes in-house at lower costs and lower minimums.
Sep 10th, 2021
Pr Custom Modifications Material Handling
Fixtureworks Offers Custom Modifications for Material Handling Machine Components
Imao-Fixtureworks offers custom modifications for its standard material handling rollers and bumpers. Products can be custom modified in various dimensions, shapes, and sizes to meet the specific application requirements.
Sep 10th, 2021
U Si Safety Sensor Hi Res 300x214
Ultrasonic Sensor
Pepperl+Fuchs’ 2-channel USi-ultrasonic sensor is suitable for use in harsh environments and as well as outdoor applications.
Sep 9th, 2021
Steve Rastberger Beckhoff Automation Llc
Beckhoff Appoints Steve Rastberger Regional Director–Eastern U.S.
Rastberger will take over the position as Regional Director following the retirement of Graham Harris. He will leverage his expertise in automation technology and industry trends to drive sales development and market share gains throughout the region.
Sep 9th, 2021
Zambelli, simple yet special
Zambelli, simple yet special
A streamlined flow of packaging material and an efficient environment for your operators. Do you want to know how? Read about Zambelli's solution.
Aug 1st, 2021
Somic Ready Pack (1)
Somic to Demonstrate Retail Ready Packaging Machine at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SL 6460! Somic America will demonstrate the newest version of its Somic ReadyPack, a compact, fully automated machine that requires only 70 sq-ft of floor space and is available as a tray or wraparound packer.
Sep 9th, 2021
Harpak
Harpak-ULMA to Demonstrate Its Packaging Innovations at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #SL-6101! Harpak-ULMA will demonstrate its latest packaging innovations such as thermoforming, flow wrapping, tray sealing, case packing, augmented reality, and more.
Sep 8th, 2021
Jbc Lifoam Lightblue (1)
Lifoam Industries Commercially Launches Sustainable Packaging Solution for Cold Chain Shipping
Lifoam Industries, LLC, a business segment and subsidiary of LifeMade Products LLC, announced the launch of its Envirocooler insulated shipper with Bioffex technology.
Sep 8th, 2021
Kongskilde Cpu
Component Pick-up Unit
Kongskilde Industries’ component pick-up unit helps automate the internal flow of finished products by conveying plastic components, such as caps for milk, water, soft and sports drinks, and other similar products.
Sep 8th, 2021
Pregis Grand Rapids
Pregis Invests Additional $32 Million in Michigan Facility
The latest investment will be used to expand the current Grand Rapids blown film extrusion facility by adding an additional 55,000 sq ft for manufacturing, warehousing, and office space.
Sep 8th, 2021
SYNTEGON RPP: HIGH-TECH ROBOTIC SOLUTION WITH EXPERT INDUSTRY KNOW-HOW
SYNTEGON RPP: HIGH-TECH ROBOTIC SOLUTION WITH EXPERT INDUSTRY KNOW-HOW
Automation in packaging is a fast growing trend. The Syntegon RPP platform offers a whole range of possible configurations to suit your requirements. We help you to reach your production targets.
Sep 1st, 2021
Rrd Logo 1
RRD to Introduce a Single-Source Folding Carton Service at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #N-8805! R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD) will introduce its end-to-end, single-source folding carton service designed to help brands design for sustainability.
Sep 7th, 2021
Image 2 Raptor Pack Expo Las Vegas (1)
Fortress Technology to Exhibit at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-5404! Fortress Technology will debut its new Raptor weighing series designed to counteract wasteful and costly product giveaway.
Sep 7th, 2021
Til English Muffins
Triton Innovation Helps Commercial Bakery’s Product Handling Issues
The bakery was experiencing product loss due to conveyance related handling problems, and Triton Innovation’s equipment, designed for a broad range of food handling and processing applications, caught its attention.
Sep 7th, 2021
Snapcut Pet Cutting Tool
Synerlink to Demonstrate SNAPCUT PET Cutting Technology at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! Synerlink will demonstrate its SNAPCUT cutting tool technology that cuts and pre-cuts PET, PP, and other recyclable and recycled plastics (PLA, rPET) at a thickness of 0.6mm.
Sep 3rd, 2021
The FPA has conducted the annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition since 1956 to showcase the industry’s innovation and the advances that have changed packaging.
Call for Entries: 2022 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition
The deadline for entries to the Flexible Packaging Association's esteemed annual awards competition is October 22, 2021.
Sep 2nd, 2021
NCC Automated Systems has been acquired by ATS Automation
NCC Automated Systems Accelerates Growth Potential via Acquisition by ATS Automation
NCC Automated Systems announced today that it has been acquired by ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world’s most successful companies.
Sep 1st, 2021
Maximus Palletizer
BW Integrated Systems to Exhibit Case Palletizer at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! BW Integrated Systems will exhibit the Maximus, a mid-speed case palletizer that meets increased market demands for a flexible, high-level palletizer with a compact footprint.
Sep 1st, 2021
Bearing Covers Sm
Bearing Wheel Covers
Imao-Fixtureworks’ bearing wheel covers are available in polymer or stainless steel and can be used in a variety of industrial and manufacturing applications including conveyor lines and material handling.
Aug 31st, 2021
Intralox Opengraph Image
Intralox Gives Update on Operating Conditions in Lousiana Due to Hurricane Ida
A message from Intralox President and CEO Edel Blanks on how Intralox is handling conditions at its Louisiana facility.
Aug 30th, 2021
Trine Modular Labeling Station Accraply
Accraply to Showcase Modular Labeling Station at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! Accraply will showcase the Trine Modular Labeling Station, an upgrade for existing Trine roll-fed labelers that enables significant process improvements with minimal line disruption.
Aug 30th, 2021
Cb50 C Pneumatic Scale Angelus
Pneumatic Scale to Exhibit its Canning Line at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! Pneumatic Scale Angelus will exhibit the CB50C counter-pressure integrated canning line for craft beverage packaging.
Aug 27th, 2021
1613792315525
Romark Logistics Completes Expansion of Warehouse/Distribution Facility
Romark Logistics, a third-party logistics company supporting all facets of the supply chain, completed the expansion and upgrade of its Hazleton, Pa. warehouse/distribution facility.
Aug 26th, 2021
Emerson1
Level Transmitter
Emerson’s Rosemount 1408H non-contacting radar level transmitter is designed specifically for food and beverage applications with IO-Link connectivity.
Aug 26th, 2021
Lidding
Lidding Technology for Combination Products
Amcor launches a proprietary healthcare lidding technology designed for use with combination products—those consisting of two or more regulated components (device, drug, or biologic).
Aug 26th, 2021
Cpf Green Logo
C-P Flexible Packaging Acquires Fruth Custom Packaging and Cleanroom Film and Bag
C-P Flexible Packaging acquired privately held Fruth Custom Packaging, Inc. and affiliated company Cleanroom Film and Bag, Inc. located in Placentia, Calif.
Aug 25th, 2021
Building Mujp
Multivac Constructing Multi-purpose Building in Japan
Multivac is constructing a new multi-purpose building in the Tsukuba, Japan that will include production areas, a training center for customers and staff, as well as showrooms for machines.
Aug 25th, 2021
Kp Next For Lp
Recyclable PET Blister Film
Klöckner Pentaplast launches kpNext recyclable PET blister film that is compatible on pharmaceutical manufacturing f/f/s equipment.
Aug 25th, 2021
Bw Flexible Systems Hayssen Isb
BW Flexible Systems to Demonstrate VF/F/S Bagger at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas Booth #C-1800! BW Flexible Systems will demonstrate its Hayssen ISB (intelligent sanitary bagger) designed to provide sanitary design, modern industrial machine intelligence, and intuitive operation for vf/f/s packaging.
Aug 24th, 2021
Beckhoff Burnaby Office Note Copyright Oliver Rathonyi Reusz
Beckhoff Canada Opens Office in Greater Vancouver
The new location in Burnaby, BC, boosts training, sales and support in western provinces and houses XPlanar motion lab.
Aug 24th, 2021
6c%20 Feeder%20007
Eriez Vibratory Feeder Used in Automated Pre-roll Cannabis System
A custom Eriez 6C electromagnetic vibratory feeder serves as a critical component in a novel automated pre-roll cannabis system that handles up to 2,000 pre-roll cone joints/hr, streamlines the process, and maintains consistent output.
Aug 24th, 2021